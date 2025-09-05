GRACELIN BASKARAN: The West needs to find ways to stop Chinese miners disrupting markets
Beijing has a long track record of flooding markets, pulling back, and over-producing again
Many Chinese mining companies are struggling to absorb steep, prolonged losses. Last month Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) halted operations at a major Chinese mine in Jiangxi province, sparking speculation that Beijing may move to freeze additional projects in an effort to curb industrial overcapacity. This came after lithium prices had collapsed 87%, from $68,114/tonne in December 2022 to under $10,000 by June 2025.
Lithium prices instantly reacted to the news that CATL was halting operations. In Hong Kong, Tianqi Lithium jumped as much as 19% and Ganfeng Lithium Group advanced 21%. US markets followed suit, with Albemarle climbing more than 15%, Piedmont Lithium nearly 18%, Lithium Americas up 13% and Chilean producer SQM gaining about 12%. ..
