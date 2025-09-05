Prices extend decline into third session as supply expectations grow and surprise build in US crude stock adds to demand concerns
Ally’s decision to contest the polls in its own name has until now been downplayed by the ANC
Ousted members challenge tourism minister’s authority as filings test statutory limits on dissolutions
By early September, 80% of citizens were pessimistic about GNU, according to ‘What Worries the World’ study
Andrew Hood steps down over personal reasons
Water and electricity tariffs have surged at more than double the headline inflation rate
B20 employment and education task force urges focus on early childhood development
Second in seniority only to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s Teresa Ribera has directly accused Israel of genocide
It took the transplantation of a Russian to up Chelsea’s performance after the monkey gland sauce failed to work
Streaming platforms are using computer-generated data to judge audience preferences and tastes
CARTOON: Job losses eclipse national dialogue
Labour minister concerned about wave of retrenchments
Thousands of jobs on the line as Merafe begins retrenchment talks
Business confidence falters as SA feels the sting of US tariffs
Union demands Clover reinstate 700 retrenched workers
M&R gets R80m lifeline as 2,800 jobs hang in the balance
Race for alternative markets is on as Ford confirms hundreds of SA job cuts
