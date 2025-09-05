Opinion

CARTOON: Job losses eclipse national dialogue

05 September 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Labour minister concerned about wave of retrenchments

ArcelorMittal SA’s announcement of 3,500 job losses comes after similar ones from Ford and Goodyear
National
1 day ago

Thousands of jobs on the line as Merafe begins retrenchment talks

Jobs and export earnings will be lost if the smelters, which were suspended earlier this year due to unsustainable electricity costs, are closed
Companies
2 days ago

Business confidence falters as SA feels the sting of US tariffs

RMB/BER index shows mounting pressure on exporters and low investor appetite, raising concern over job creation and growth
Economy
1 day ago

Union demands Clover reinstate 700 retrenched workers

Unions Giwusa and Fawu fought the 2021 restructuring, approached the court and embarked on protracted strikes
National
2 days ago

M&R gets R80m lifeline as 2,800 jobs hang in the balance

New funding is expected to keep the Murray & Roberts rescue process on track
Companies
1 day ago

Race for alternative markets is on as Ford confirms hundreds of SA job cuts

Last Thursday, the Solidarity trade union revealed Ford had informed it of plans to shed at least 470 jobs
National
4 days ago
