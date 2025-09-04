RONNIE PHALA: Smarter money not more money can solve SA’s university funding crisis

SA’s university funding crisis could be addressed by a smarter, technology-enabled system that links financial support to student achievement, reduces costs and expands access while maintaining quality and equity, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
As SA embarks on the national dialogue we have a unique opportunity to step back and re‑examine our assumptions, even those that appear self‑evident. Nowhere is this more urgent than in confronting the country’s long‑running university funding crisis.
Every budget season the same ritual unfolds: the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) needs more money, ministers promise solutions, universities plead their cases, and families pin their hopes on expanded access. Yet we’re still graduating less than half of our students in critical fields, while vital roles across the economy remain unfilled.
What if the solution isn’t simply more funding, but a smarter system that harnesses technology-enabled distance learning and rewards achievement? Recent statements from the new higher education minister, Buti Manamela, indicate a willingness to re-examine the higher education model in pursuit of more effective and sustainable solutions.
Testing a new approach
Technology-enabled distance learning platforms make it possible to monitor student performance continuously, verifying achievements in real time. Rather than relying solely on lump-sum funding based on enrolment, this approach can complement existing systems by directing incentives to students and their families. This shift from input-based funding to results-driven incentives offers a new way to think about university financing.
This isn’t about austerity, it’s about smarter spending to make every rand work harder by linking it to tangible achievements.
While the current cost of a computer science degree in SA sits at about R415,000 per student, early estimates indicate that coupling digital learning with performance-based payments such as monthly stipends of R2,500 to students and R1,500 to families, could cut costs by more than half, reducing investment to about R200,000 per graduate. We’ll explore the assumptions behind these figures in more detail later.
This isn’t about austerity, it’s about smarter spending to make every rand work harder by linking it to tangible achievements. While international precedents for higher education are limited, programmes like Mexico’s Prospera show that rewarding achievement over attendance can improve outcomes.
Tackling the hard questions
Any bold change invites tough questions and legitimate concerns. Can we maintain quality and integrity? Will this new model be fair to students from disadvantaged backgrounds? How do we make sure no-one is left behind?
Quality and integrity: Distance learning platforms today come equipped with sophisticated tools such as live monitoring, secure proctoring and data analytics that help uphold rigorous academic standards. When combined with partnerships among accredited institutions, these technologies provide reliable safeguards against cheating and fraud. This ensures that a degree earned through digital learning carries real value and credibility.
Equity and access: Many students face challenges in accessing devices, reliable internet or family support. That’s why this model must include targeted measures such as device lending programmes, subsidised connectivity, mentorship networks and peer support groups to ensure that students from less privileged backgrounds receive the extra help they need to succeed.
Support structures: Technology alone isn’t enough. Academic coaching, mental health services and structured mentorship provide the scaffolding that students need to thrive in a system where progress is measured and rewarded continuously.
With thoughtful design and intentional safeguards, this approach can be both effective and equitable, turning challenges into opportunities for innovation and inclusion.
The economics of success
To illustrate how this model could transform university funding, let’s look at some indicative figures. At present the government spends about R415,000 to fund a single computer science degree over three years, which is about R11,530 per student each month. This includes tuition, accommodation and campus services. But what if we redirected much of this money directly to students and their families in monthly payments, tied to their academic progress?
Before asking for more money we must first make the most of what we already have.
For example, a monthly package could include R2,500 for the student and R1,500 for their family, plus R1,600 to cover technology, administration and support services — totalling R5,600 per student per month. This approach could cut costs by more than half compared to the current system.
What does this mean in practice? With the savings generated, the government could fund an additional student for every two enrolled today simply by paying for proven learning and achievement. Technology-enabled distance learning helps unlock this potential by eliminating many costs tied to physical infrastructure, residence management and campus maintenance.
While the exact payment amounts and support costs should be refined through consultation and pilot programmes, the principle is clear: paying for success can make higher education more affordable, scalable and effective.
The case for bold action
Before asking for more money we must first make the most of what we already have. The technology is ready, the economic case is compelling, and the need to improve higher education outcomes has never been greater.
This isn’t a call for an immediate, nationwide overhaul. Instead, it’s an opportunity to start testing and calibrating alternative futures. It’s the difference between hoping for better results and progressively engineering more positive outcomes.
While the traditional residential university experience remains invaluable for many, this new model offers a powerful way to expand access and reduce costs. In the long run, universities should be encouraged to adopt hybrid approaches that blend technology-driven distance learning with campus-based education.
If linking financial support to success rather than simply funding attendance can save costs and improve results, we must seize this opportunity to act decisively for the sake of our students, our economy and our future.
• Phala, a change management practitioner, is director at the Mwalimu Foundation for Ai-ducation.
Bela’s grade R mandate ‘risks widening provincial gaps’
Higher education minister Manamela places three Setas under administration
Buti Manamela vows to steady NSFAS and create new funding model
Public invited to comment on Bela Act draft legislation
State urged to let industry play a greater role in skills development
Grade R underfunded as dropout crisis deepens
