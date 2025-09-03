JUANITA DU PREEZ: Two reforms that could save policing in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa gazetted the Madlanga inquiry into law enforcement corruption, but the commission has been unable to commence its work as planned due to logistical problems in the justice department.
Chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, with senior advocates Sesi Baloyi and Sandile Khumalo assisting, when it eventually gets off the ground the inquiry will investigate whether criminal syndicates have not only infiltrated, but in some cases captured, elements of the state’s criminal justice system.
But hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie. That criminal elements have infiltrated the SA Police Service (SAPS) is not news to most (only to national government, apparently).
It is against this backdrop that Firoz Cachalia takes up the portfolio of police minister, stepping in as Senzo Mchunu’s temporary replacement. His appointment may yet prove permanent, but permanence is beside the point. The real test is what he does with the time he has. For too long, the ministry has been a revolving door of weak leadership, political interference, and drift.
Cachalia inherits not only a police service riddled with corruption and crippled by mistrust, but also a society increasingly convinced that organised crime has the upper hand. The question is not whether he will sit in the chair for a season or for years, but whether he will confront the rot head-on or merely preside over its deepening as his predecessors have done.
The SAPS capture is so deep that even our high courts refer to it. The Western Cape High Court’s finding in 2022 that the 28s gang had penetrated the senior management of SAPS was not an isolated judgment but a mirror held up to the country. Judge Daniel Thulare’s warning that gangsters were sitting “at the table where the provincial commissioner of the SAPS” meets his team, accessing intelligence and shaping policing strategies, revealed a collapse of integrity at the highest level.
The question is whether the new minister will allow this rot to continue, or seize the moment to begin real reform. At Action Society we believe two steps are both urgent and unavoidable if the minister hopes to restore public trust: conduct lifestyle audits of senior SAPS management; and devolve investigative powers to provinces and capable municipalities while mandating real intelligence-sharing.
Lifestyle audits
It has become a cliché to say that corruption is the cancer eating away at SA, but in the case of policing the metaphor is quite literal. When gang bosses can buy loyalty at the highest levels of the SAPS, they don’t just shield themselves from arrest, they gain a foothold inside the state itself. That is why lifestyle audits of senior SAPS leadership, at both national and provincial levels, are an absolute necessity.
Lifestyle audits are a straightforward test of integrity. They ask a simple question: does the wealth displayed by an official match their salary? If not, we have cause for suspicion. Ramaphosa has himself spoken about their importance in the public service. Yet in the SAPS, despite constant evidence of infiltration, they have not been implemented systematically.
The new minister must show he is serious by making lifestyle audits mandatory and immediate. And what should follow? Those who cannot explain their wealth must be dismissed, investigated and, where possible, prosecuted. Anything less signals to ordinary officers that corruption is tolerated. Anything less tells gang bosses that the price of entry to SAPS remains affordable.
Devolution
The second reform is equally critical. SA’s model of centralised policing has failed. The constitution envisages “a single police service”, but that phrase has too often been interpreted as a monopoly of control by Pretoria. The reality is that local governments and provinces are closest to the crime and often most capable of responding, yet SAPS leadership withholds information, blocks co-operation and resists reform.
Take Cape Town as an example. The city has built one of the most advanced crime data systems in the country. It and the Western Cape provincial government have deployed hundreds of officers to gang-ridden areas, using data-driven patrols to cut violent crime. Yet the SAPS refuses to share live crime statistics with either the city or the Western Cape government. In practice, this means while gangsters co-ordinate across turf lines, these police are fighting blind.
Action Society has consistently argued that devolution is not about taking power away from SAPS, but about sharing it in the spirit of co-operation. Local governments should be empowered to prepare dockets, liaise with the National Prosecuting Authority, and secure convictions in partnership with SAPS. Provinces should have the right to build investigative capacity and to demand crime intelligence sharing as a matter of law, not of ministerial goodwill.
The constitution already gives provinces oversight functions in section 206 and municipalities executive powers over policing matters in section 156. The problem is not a lack of legal footholds, but the unwillingness of the national ministry to devolve functions in good faith. Our People’s Police Bill proposes amendments that would entrench municipal policing powers, create a national co-ordination body and ensure mandatory intelligence-sharing. This is a blueprint for reform that can be implemented within the constitution’s framework.
The minister should champion this co-operative model. He should instruct the SAPS to begin sharing crime intelligence with capable municipalities and provinces immediately, not after years of negotiation. And he should open the legislative door for local governments to take on investigative functions where they have the resources and competence to do so.
Why these two reforms matter together
Lifestyle audits and devolution may sound like separate issues, but they are in fact two halves of the same reform. One is about cleansing the top of SAPS, the other is about strengthening the bottom. If you only do lifestyle audits, you may fire a few corrupt generals but still leave an over-centralised and dysfunctional structure in place. If you only devolve powers, you risk reproducing corruption at the local level.
But if you do both, if you clean house at the top while empowering honest, capable structures at the local level, you begin to create a policing system that is both accountable and effective. You start to make crime intelligence flow across government rather than stop at the first gatekeeper’s desk. You begin to replace fear with trust.
A test of political will
The new police minister faces a test of will. The problem is not that we don’t know what needs to be done, but that political leaders have so far lacked the courage to act. The infiltration of the SAPS by gangs is not a new story. The case backlog in our courts is not a new statistic. Communities living under the rule of bullets rather than law have been crying out for years.
What is new is the opportunity. A new minister is not yet weighed down by the baggage of his predecessors. He has a window to set a new tone and to show that the ministry is not just a retirement home for political allies but a portfolio where real reform is possible.
SA cannot afford another season of drift. We cannot afford more children killed in gang crossfire, more prosecutors living under threat, more communities turning to private security because they have lost faith in the state.
These are not radical demands. They are pragmatic steps rooted in our constitution and in international best practice. They don't weaken the SAPS but rather strengthen it by surrounding it with capable allies.
The real question is whether the minister will have the courage to act. South Africans do not need more promises, more dialogues or more slogans. We need to see the corrupt removed and the capable empowered. We need to see a police service that serves the people, not the gangs.
If the new minister begins here, he may yet restore public trust in policing. If he does not, his tenure, however long it lasts, will be remembered as just another wasted chance.
• Du Preez is with civil rights organisation Action Society, which advocates for justice system reform.
