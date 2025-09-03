JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Tardy action after Zondo probe bodes ill for Madlanga inquiry
Lack of analysis of reasons for delays is worrying after only 18% of promised steps were completed by end-March
The slow progress in implementing the recommendations of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, and the lack of analysis into the reasons why, call for a rethink of the monitoring of what happens at the end of a public inquiry.
It is important because public inquiries have become a common feature of governance in SA. They cost a lot of money too. Public inquiries can serve a useful purpose in establishing what went wrong, who should be held accountable for it, and what lessons can be learnt from the incident. But they can be tricky too, because they sit uncomfortably in the zone between politics and the justice system. ..
