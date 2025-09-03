HARRY SCHERZER: As currency fluctuates, the perfect rate is only obvious in hindsight

For businesses and investors, currency fluctuations driven by trade disputes, political shocks, and market volatility can make or break profits, making proactive planning and tools like forward exchange contracts essential to manage risk and protect returns, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
In global trade and investing, one truth never changes: timing matters. Nowhere is this more evident than in foreign exchange, where even small shifts in currency values can dramatically change the cost of sending money abroad or affect the returns on an offshore investment.
This year, renewed trade disputes and political shocks have made exchange rates even more unpredictable. Knowing when to act and having a plan to manage currency risk has become essential for businesses and investors alike.
Currencies react to a complex web of factors, including interest rates, inflation, commodity prices, investor confidence and geopolitical events. For an importer or exporter, a movement of just a few cents in the rand-dollar rate can mean the difference between making a profit or taking a loss.
For investors, the stakes are just as high. The same offshore investment can produce two quite different returns in rand, depending entirely on when you convert your funds. The problem is that these movements are often triggered by events far from home and far from your control.
For instance, the US tariffs on specific SA exports, which remain in place despite a US court ruling that they were imposed illegally, have been a blow to key industries such as mining and agriculture.
Tariffs like these have a knock-on effect in the currency market. Anticipated drops in export demand can push the rand lower, while the uncertainty surrounding trade policy often fuels volatility in emerging-market currencies.
For an importer or exporter, a movement of just a few cents in the rand-dollar rate can mean the difference between making a profit or taking a loss.
For SA exporters, this creates a dual risk: higher costs from tariffs and potential currency losses if the rand weakens after a deal is signed but before payment is made.
Imagine an SA company shipping goods to the US at a rate of R18/$. If the rand strengthens to R17.20 by the time payment arrives, the business earns less in rand for the same dollar amount. A weaker rand could boost returns, but only if the company can absorb higher costs on imported inputs or raw materials. For this reason, aligning contract terms, payment schedules and currency conversions with favourable exchange rates can be as important as the deal itself.
South Africans investing offshore also need to keep an eye on timing. A portfolio that gains 5% in dollars might look great on paper, but if the rand strengthens over that period, much of that gain can vanish when converting back to local currency. Without a plan for managing this risk, investors can lose value even when the underlying investment performs well.
One of the most practical tools for managing this uncertainty is a forward exchange contract (FEC), which allows a business or investors to lock in an exchange rate today for a future transaction, regardless of where the market moves in the meantime. This provides certainty over future costs or returns and shields against sudden swings that could erode profits.
While you can’t control the market, you can control your response.
For example, an exporter expecting payment in dollars in three months’ time can use an FEC to guarantee the rand value they will receive, removing the risk of the rand strengthening in the interim. Likewise, an investor planning to repatriate offshore funds can secure a rate upfront, protecting their gains from being wiped out by currency volatility. While FECs don’t necessarily capture the “best” rate, they are a disciplined way to remove guesswork and ensure stability in cross-border dealings.
Many people delay converting funds in the hope of catching the absolute best exchange rate. In reality, the “perfect” rate is usually only obvious in hindsight. Setting realistic targets and using market tools to act on them is far more effective than guessing. It’s not just about saving money on one deal; it’s about building a disciplined approach to every cross-border payment and investment.
Trade policies can change overnight, as Trump’s tariffs remind us. Combined with shifting commodity prices and domestic economic pressures, this means volatility is likely to be the norm rather than the exception.
The key takeaway is that while you can’t control the market, you can control your response. By planning ahead, acting decisively and working with the right partner, you can turn currency fluctuations into an advantage instead of a risk.
• Scherzer is CEO of Future Forex.
