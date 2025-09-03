ANNALEA CHETTY: SA’s trade glow-up just needs a new stylist

SA has been slapped in the face as the US puts our industries in a chokehold. The winery sector has been hit with a brutal 30% tariff that puts 270,000 jobs at risk, and the SA Reserve Bank governor has warned that as many as 100,000 jobs across farms and factories are on the line. In addition, SA auto parts dealer Jendamark could lose up to R750m in US contracts. This alone should be a wake-up call.
The US’s image of being an indispensable trade partner is crumbling, while China-Africa trade soared to $282bn in 2023, dwarfing US engagement, according to the Wall Street Journal. Data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity shows that SA’s exports to the US fell 16.5% year on year in June, while Chinese exports into SA grew 14.4% in May.
The trade scale is tipping — even Washington’s own data from the US trade representative displays that the total US—SA trade was $26.2bn in 2024, barely budging in comparison to China’s enormous presence. Washington’s grip is loosening, yet it struggles to hold on as Beijing embeds itself deeper into Africa’s supply chains.
As if trade tensions weren’t the only problem, Washington is locking down hard. In Julythe US Congress advanced a bill that could sanction SA over its foreign policy stance on Russia and China. The imposition of the tariffs wasn’t just economic; it was strategic and political. SA’s response was disappointing as we rushed to draft a trade proposal to appease the US. The DA confirmed that the tariff relief hinges on halting domestic race and empowerment policies. The message is clearer than ever — our sovereignty isn’t our own, it’s based on US approval.
In contrast, China’s Xi Jinping pledged $51bn in 2024 in support of Africa over three years, with a focus on industrial development, infrastructure and jobs. That support is already tangible in SA: the BAIC car plant at Coega, valued at about R11bn; the Hisense factory in Atlantis, which has created 1,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs; and Huawei ICT training centres that are building digital skills.
Through the New Development Bank (Brics bank), China has also backed projects such as Eskom’s battery energy storage scheme and funded it to the tune of R6bn. It is impossible to ignore the benefit China is providing even as the US sets up its guillotine.
SA should not downright discard the US, but relying on a partner that weaponises trade is risky. UN Conference on Trade & Development data shows that our foreign direct investment (FDI) flows are already volatile: R11.7bn inflows in the first quarter of this year after an outflow of R7.5bn in the previous quarter.
Across Africa FDI surged 75% to a record $97bn in 2024, proof that there is capital waiting to be tapped. Should SA not catch the wave our losses may be more than we bargained for. The wine tariffs and auto sector losses show why concentration in US markets is dangerous — one political decision in Washington can wipe out thousands of SA jobs overnight. Diversity is stability, and fostering Brics relations isn’t rebellion. It is high time that we acknowledged this factor.
Of course, as critics point out, China comes with risks of its own, particularly regarding “debt-trap diplomacy”. However, research by scholars such as Deborah Brautigam of the China-Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University shows that the debt trap narrative is mostly a myth. The debt issues in African states arise more from poor project management and global shocks than from a deliberate Chinese strategy.
Consider Zambia, which has already made significant progress within the G20 Common Framework, with China participating in the discussions. SA, with its stronger institutions, can negotiate even better through open tenders, transparency clauses and local requirements. The risks are real but manageable. Unlike US tariffs, these can be bargained over.
The fact of the matter is that we’ve been treating the US like a stylist we cannot fire, even though they keep messing up our look. Meanwhile, China has been quietly arriving with the ring light, the contour and the money. If SA wants a true trade glow-up, it's high time that we choose the stylist who actually invests in our look.
• Chetty is an international relations student specialising in East Asia regional studies at the University of Witwatersrand.
ANNALEA CHETTY: SA’s trade glow-up just needs a new stylist
Tariffs show the danger of reliance; diversification offers a new path
SA has been slapped in the face as the US puts our industries in a chokehold. The winery sector has been hit with a brutal 30% tariff that puts 270,000 jobs at risk, and the SA Reserve Bank governor has warned that as many as 100,000 jobs across farms and factories are on the line. In addition, SA auto parts dealer Jendamark could lose up to R750m in US contracts. This alone should be a wake-up call.
The US’s image of being an indispensable trade partner is crumbling, while China-Africa trade soared to $282bn in 2023, dwarfing US engagement, according to the Wall Street Journal. Data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity shows that SA’s exports to the US fell 16.5% year on year in June, while Chinese exports into SA grew 14.4% in May.
The trade scale is tipping — even Washington’s own data from the US trade representative displays that the total US—SA trade was $26.2bn in 2024, barely budging in comparison to China’s enormous presence. Washington’s grip is loosening, yet it struggles to hold on as Beijing embeds itself deeper into Africa’s supply chains.
As if trade tensions weren’t the only problem, Washington is locking down hard. In July the US Congress advanced a bill that could sanction SA over its foreign policy stance on Russia and China. The imposition of the tariffs wasn’t just economic; it was strategic and political. SA’s response was disappointing as we rushed to draft a trade proposal to appease the US. The DA confirmed that the tariff relief hinges on halting domestic race and empowerment policies. The message is clearer than ever — our sovereignty isn’t our own, it’s based on US approval.
In contrast, China’s Xi Jinping pledged $51bn in 2024 in support of Africa over three years, with a focus on industrial development, infrastructure and jobs. That support is already tangible in SA: the BAIC car plant at Coega, valued at about R11bn; the Hisense factory in Atlantis, which has created 1,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs; and Huawei ICT training centres that are building digital skills.
Through the New Development Bank (Brics bank), China has also backed projects such as Eskom’s battery energy storage scheme and funded it to the tune of R6bn. It is impossible to ignore the benefit China is providing even as the US sets up its guillotine.
SA should not downright discard the US, but relying on a partner that weaponises trade is risky. UN Conference on Trade & Development data shows that our foreign direct investment (FDI) flows are already volatile: R11.7bn inflows in the first quarter of this year after an outflow of R7.5 bn in the previous quarter.
Across Africa FDI surged 75% to a record $97bn in 2024, proof that there is capital waiting to be tapped. Should SA not catch the wave our losses may be more than we bargained for. The wine tariffs and auto sector losses show why concentration in US markets is dangerous — one political decision in Washington can wipe out thousands of SA jobs overnight. Diversity is stability, and fostering Brics relations isn’t rebellion. It is high time that we acknowledged this factor.
Of course, as critics point out, China comes with risks of its own, particularly regarding “debt-trap diplomacy”. However, research by scholars such as Deborah Brautigam of the China-Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University shows that the debt trap narrative is mostly a myth. The debt issues in African states arise more from poor project management and global shocks than from a deliberate Chinese strategy.
Consider Zambia, which has already made significant progress within the G20 Common Framework, with China participating in the discussions. SA, with its stronger institutions, can negotiate even better through open tenders, transparency clauses and local requirements. The risks are real but manageable. Unlike US tariffs, these can be bargained over.
The fact of the matter is that we’ve been treating the US like a stylist we cannot fire, even though they keep messing up our look. Meanwhile, China has been quietly arriving with the ring light, the contour and the money. If SA wants a true trade glow-up, it's high time that we choose the stylist who actually invests in our look.
• Chetty is an international relations student specialising in East Asia regional studies at the University of Witwatersrand.
Race for alternative markets is on as Ford confirms hundreds of SA job cuts
Effect of Trump tariffs ‘understated’
Ramaphosa stands firm on not compromising foreign policy for trade perks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.