Without BEE the demographics of our country would have necessitated the absorption of people of colour into a strong economy, where they would have been trained and followed the steps up the promotion ladder.
Instead, the civil service retired all institutional knowledge and parachuted unsuitable people into positions they were ill-equipped to handle. Too late now. The damage has been done.
Don Maciver Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Too late, BEE damage is done
Unsuitable people were parachuted into civil service positions they were ill-equipped to handle
Duma Gqubule’s most recent column (“BEE still makes economic and social sense”, September 2) refers.
Don Maciver
Via BusinessLIVE
