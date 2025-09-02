Opinion

LETTER: Too late, BEE damage is done

Unsuitable people were parachuted into civil service positions they were ill-equipped to handle

02 September 2025 - 16:35
Picture: 123RF
Duma Gqubule’s most recent column (“BEE still makes economic and social sense”, September 2) refers.

Without BEE the demographics of our country would have necessitated the absorption of people of colour into a strong economy, where they would have been trained and followed the steps up the promotion ladder.

Instead, the civil service retired all institutional knowledge and parachuted unsuitable people into positions they were ill-equipped to handle. Too late now. The damage has been done.

Don Maciver
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

