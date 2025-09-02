By definition, BEE does not “deracialise” anything. Social engineering is never good for business as it prioritises social issues (racial and wealth inequality) at the expense of merit. This increases costs and reduces profits, and ultimately leads to incorrect business decisions being made.
SA’s economic decline is largely self induced — and much of the blame (apart from obvious corruption) can be laid at the door of the ANC state’s pursuit of its black nationalist goals above anything else. If this was good for business there would be no need for legislation, as business would automatically pursue it.
Should we attain growth levels of 5% or more, demographics dictate that black South Africans will soon surpass whites in terms of business ownership and management. Yet the opposite has happened over the past 30 years.
The kindest that can be said about Gqubule is that he lives in a paradigm decoupled from SA’s economic reality, much like most (not all) other black commentators and analysts.
Whites tied themselves in knots justifying their unacceptable actions during apartheid, and blacks are doing the same now, which shows we learn little from historical mistakes, which makes for poor future outcomes.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: BEE is bad for business
Social engineering prioritises social issues at the expense of merit
Duma Gqubule’s most recent column (“BEE still makes economic and social sense”, September 2) refers.
By definition, BEE does not “deracialise” anything. Social engineering is never good for business as it prioritises social issues (racial and wealth inequality) at the expense of merit. This increases costs and reduces profits, and ultimately leads to incorrect business decisions being made.
SA’s economic decline is largely self induced — and much of the blame (apart from obvious corruption) can be laid at the door of the ANC state’s pursuit of its black nationalist goals above anything else. If this was good for business there would be no need for legislation, as business would automatically pursue it.
Should we attain growth levels of 5% or more, demographics dictate that black South Africans will soon surpass whites in terms of business ownership and management. Yet the opposite has happened over the past 30 years.
The kindest that can be said about Gqubule is that he lives in a paradigm decoupled from SA’s economic reality, much like most (not all) other black commentators and analysts.
Whites tied themselves in knots justifying their unacceptable actions during apartheid, and blacks are doing the same now, which shows we learn little from historical mistakes, which makes for poor future outcomes.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
DUMA GQUBULE: BEE still makes economic and social sense
MICHAEL AVERY: SA needs a capitalist revolution, starting with scrapping BEE
LETTER: Too late, BEE damage is done
Firms forced to comply with equity rules amid court battles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
DUMA GQUBULE: BEE still makes economic and social sense
MICHAEL AVERY: SA needs a capitalist revolution, starting with scrapping BEE
Firms forced to comply with equity rules amid court battles
PETER BRUCE: Choose wisely: was it Iran or BEE that paid the ANC’s debts?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.