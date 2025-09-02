Opinion

LETTER: BEE is bad for business

Social engineering prioritises social issues at the expense of merit

02 September 2025 - 17:07
Picture: 123RF
Duma Gqubule’s most recent column (“BEE still makes economic and social sense”, September 2) refers.

By definition, BEE does not “deracialise” anything. Social engineering is never good for business as it prioritises social issues (racial and wealth inequality) at the expense of merit. This increases costs and reduces profits, and ultimately leads to incorrect business decisions being made.

SA’s economic decline is largely self induced — and much of the blame (apart from obvious corruption) can be laid at the door of the ANC state’s pursuit of its black nationalist goals above anything else. If this was good for business there would be no need for legislation, as business would automatically pursue it.

Should we attain growth levels of 5% or more, demographics dictate that black South Africans will soon surpass whites in terms of business ownership and management. Yet the opposite has happened over the past 30 years.

The kindest that can be said about Gqubule is that he lives in a paradigm decoupled from SA’s economic reality, much like most (not all) other black commentators and analysts.

Whites tied themselves in knots justifying their unacceptable actions during apartheid, and blacks are doing the same now, which shows we learn little from historical mistakes, which makes for poor future outcomes.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DUMA GQUBULE: BEE still makes economic and social sense

Diversity and inclusion is a global movement to diversify workplaces and supply chains
Opinion
14 hours ago

MICHAEL AVERY: SA needs a capitalist revolution, starting with scrapping BEE

The unemployed poor and business have a shared interest in production over consumption
Opinion
14 hours ago

LETTER: Too late, BEE damage is done

Unsuitable people were parachuted into civil service positions they were ill-equipped to handle
Opinion
3 hours ago

Firms forced to comply with equity rules amid court battles

D-Day for employers to follow new equity rules as Neasa and Sakeliga vow to go to top court
National
2 days ago
