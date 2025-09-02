JEFFREY DINHAM AND LINDI GELDENHUYS: Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2018 investment drive hit a wall at the start

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2018 investment drive looks impressive on paper but, seven years on, the reality tells a far less flattering story, the writers say. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
In February 2018, fresh from his swearing-in as president and his early morning Sea Point jogs, Cyril Ramaphosa used his first state of the nation address to launch a grand investment drive.
By April 2018 he had firmed this up in a swanky investment conference with a commitment to raise roughly R1.2-trillion in additional investment in SA over the next five years.This was quite the promise. In 2018, total gross fixed capital formation, the broadest measure of investment, was about R853bn. An additional average R240bn per annum (even in 2018 value rand) would be a welcome boost to a struggling economy.
But seven years on, growth is flat and SA’s slide into de-development continues. Yet the government hails the drive as a triumph. At the fifth SA Investment Conference in April 2023, the presidency declared that commitments had reached R1.51-trillion, “exceeding the original goal”. In July this year Ramaphosa doubled down with a new goal: R2-trillion by 2028.
How can we reconcile the reality of low growth with claims that such ambitious investment goals have been reached? Easy: one is grounded in fact, the other is a seven-year Potemkin façade.To illustrate this, we modelled the real-world effect of the 2018 investment drive. Two points the presidency either fails to understand or purposefully overlooks are critical:
The economy naturally generates “routine investment” to replace worn-out equipment, repair infrastructure and maintain production capacity. This routine investment happens regardless of any government cajoling. This replacement rate must be excluded from any new investment drive success. Claiming that investment spent to replace old machinery, which is used to sustain business production and which would have happened anyway, is the result of an investment drive is clearly illogical.
Only investments that actually happen count. Pledges that never materialise may look impressive in a media release (or on the now expansive official website) but contribute nothing to the real economy.
Where does our analysis leave us? About R122bn down. Yes, negative. This negative outcome happens because during 2019, 2020 and 2021, the economy invested less than even the minimum routine investment that it needs to sustain its asset base. SA saw an erosion of our asset base over this period.
This investment wave might still be in the pipeline, waiting like a growth tsunami.
Investment did accelerate in 2022, but even by the end of 2024 it had not managed to fill the hole left by this underperformance of routine investment. In other words, against the reality of lower routine investment the R1.2-trillion additional investment is a pipe dream.There are two plausible “escape clauses”:
Covid-19 disrupted much of 2020. We can account for this if we generously ignore the routine investment shortfall during that year and the next. Now the investment drive ekes out a positive R200bn. Even so, that’s just 17% of what was promised, under the rosiest assumptions.
Even after seven years, this enormous investment wave might still be in the pipeline, waiting like a growth tsunami to be unleashed into the national accounts framework. We leave readers to make their own assessment of this plausibility.
To be clear, our findings are not much of a surprise — we were sceptical about the investment promises back in 2018, and it’s become a cliché for a reason that SA politicians are disconnected from reality. Ramaphosa’s investment drive is a case study in political pageantry, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still value in holding up the harsh mirror of reality.
• Dinham is head of macroeconomics, and Geldenhuys economist, at Econometrix.
