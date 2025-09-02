BUSISIWE MAVUSO AND WRENELLE STANDER: How reform can transform SA’s economy
Confidence grows when businesses see government tackling obstacles, which boosts investment, growth and jobs
02 September 2025 - 05:00
The difference between countries that grow and those that stall often comes down to one thing: reform.
Vietnam’s logistics reforms halved port turnaround times, unlocking exports and turning the country into a global trade force. In Estonia, digital public services swept away bureaucracy and gave citizens fast, seamless access to government. Rwanda simplified regulation, making it one of Africa’s most attractive destinations for investment. ..
