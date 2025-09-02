BELINDA KAYSER-ECHEOZONJOKU: Overhaul of Joburg entities critical to rescuing the city

People are losing faith in their city. And the reasons are clear: broken promises, poor governance and a complete lack of accountability have left Joburg in decline, says the writer. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
Not long ago I sat in the dark with an elderly Highlands North resident while waiting for City Power to restore electricity. She has lived in Joburg for more than 40 years.
With sadness in her eyes she said: “Belinda, I used to be proud to live in this city. Now we live with constant water cuts, rubbish piling up and endless power failures. When did Joburg stop working?”
And no, this has nothing to do with apartheid — because after 1994, for a time, Johannesburg still worked. Services were delivered, roads were maintained and infrastructure was managed responsibly.
Her words stayed with me, because it is the same question I hear from residents almost every day. People are losing faith in their city. And the reasons are clear: broken promises, poor governance and a complete lack of accountability have left Joburg in decline.
Our city has 13 municipal entities — from City Power, Johannesburg Water, Pikitup, and the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), to Metrobus, Joburg Property Company, City Parks & Zoo, Joburg Theatre and others.
These entities were meant to safeguard service delivery and ensure skilled professionals ran essential services. Instead, too many have become political playgrounds where loyalty is valued above results.
The failures are visible everywhere:City Power leaves residents in the dark for days, even weeks, with crime thriving on unlit streets. Johannesburg Water fails to manage a crumbling network, leaving taps dry while leaks and sewage run through neighbourhoods. Pikitup overspends while refuse piles high on pavements. JRA lets potholes multiply, damaging vehicles and endangering lives.
Metrobus continues to shrink, stranding commuters and returning funds to Treasury instead of investing in services. Joburg Property Company, after 15 years under the same scandal-plagued CEO, is embroiled in corruption and neglected buildings and contributed to tragedies like the fire that claimed 76 lives.
Equally devastating is the lack of consequence management. Year after year, the auditor-general points to billions in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, yet those responsible remain in office, redeployed or even promoted. When wrongdoing is never punished, collapse is guaranteed.
As leader of the DA caucus in Joburg I have consistently raised these failures in council and written to the National Treasury, the department of co-operative governance, and even the presidency. Oversight is necessary, but not sufficient. For Joburg to thrive it needs a bold overhaul of all 13 entities.
That overhaul must include assessing which entities perform well and replicating their success; restructuring failing entities and professionalising leadership; and consolidating overlapping or redundant entities to cut costs and improve efficiency.
And alongside this, we must end political interference in appointments and insist on recruitment based on skills and experience; enforce accountability — mismanagement and corruption must lead to suspensions, dismissals, prosecutions, and the recovery of public funds — empower professionals with clear performance targets to restore stability and trust; and be transparent by publishing regular performance reports so residents know exactly how their money is being spent.
Joburg does not lack talent or resources. What it lacks is honest, accountable leadership that puts residents first.Yes, Joburg has been betrayed by broken promises. But with courage, integrity and a decisive overhaul of our entities, this city can be rescued — and it can work again.
• Kayser-Echeozonjoku is leader of the DA caucus in the Johannesburg City Council.
