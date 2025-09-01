GHALEB CACHALIA: Champions of the Left offer lessons on failure of socialism
Bolivia has turned to the Right after Evo Morales’ Movement for Socialism led the country to its worst economic crisis in years
The broad church of the ANC once entertained Thabo Mbeki’s GEAR (Growth, Employment and Redistribution) policy, which focused on an outward-facing economy, market-led growth, and fiscal/monetary discipline. It concentrated on the balance of payments, inflation and foreign direct investment — the stuff of conservative neoliberal policies that chime with those of Rodrigo Paz Pereira, who has ousted the Movement for Socialism (MAS) in the recent Bolivian elections, with his slogan, “Capitalism for All”.
There are clear lessons for the Left from this defeat, whatever the protestation — be they foreign interference or internal sedition — but valid allegations against MAS, involving corruption, the misuse of state contracts and patronage clearly contributed to the erosion of credibility and the ensuing defeat at the polls. For many Bolivians, MAS had come to look like the old order it had replaced — much like SA, where, the Eastern adage — “Same-same, but not same-same” — applies. ...
