Opinion

CARTOON: Criminal justice system burns amid delays

01 September 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, September 1 2025
Monday, September 1 2025

EDITORIAL: Questions over the explosive 121 dockets

Why have the dockets of the political killings task team not been secured as evidence by the Madlanga commission?
Opinion
1 hour ago

BRIEFING ROOM: Presidency paralysis, legal blitz and farewell to Tshidi Madia

From healthcare to energy, the cost of policy miscalculation deepens
Opinion
2 days ago

Madlanga commission delayed due to issues with justice department

The delay is likely to affect the commission’s ability to deliver its first report within three months
National
5 days ago

Sibiya ‘disobeyed’ my orders on the KZN task team, says Masemola

Police national commissioner says deputy instituted immediate disbandment of the team
National
6 days ago

Crime keeps rising, Stats SA report shows

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says housebreaking has been the most prevalent household crime over the past year
National
5 days ago
Friday, August 29 2025
Friday, August 29 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
RONNIE SIPHIKA: Murray & Roberts — the last tower ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: MTN leadership shakeup
Opinion / Editorials
3.
BRIEFING ROOM: Presidency paralysis, legal blitz ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: MK and EFF are where the ANC’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: Efficient C-suite wet dreams give you ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.