CHARLTON MUROVE: There is a better way to fund rare disease treatment in SA

The rising cost of rare disease treatments is testing the sustainability of SA’s medical schemes, forcing tough choices between affordability and access. Picture: 123RF
Every medical scheme is built on a simple promise: when a member falls ill, the membership base will be there to support them.
But what happens when the illness is so rare, and the treatment so expensive, that even the scheme cannot cope? What happens when the cost of saving one life puts hundreds or even thousands of others at risk?
These aren’t abstract questions. They lie at the heart of a growing crisis in SA’s healthcare financing system, which is quietly playing out behind the scenes in boardrooms, hospital billing departments and regulators’ offices across the country.
Medical schemes are under extreme pressure to fund high-cost treatments for rare conditions, often with price tags in the millions. The cost of funding expensive medicines is also rising, as increasingly complex therapies offering significant benefits to patients become more widely available.
Many of these rare conditions fall within the scope of prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs), and treatments are clinically indicated and legally defensible. But the financial shock they pose to schemes, especially small and medium-sized ones, has made case-by-case funding unsustainable.
The problem is simple: medical schemes pool contributions from their members to fund claims. When just one member requires a treatment costing R5m or more, such as for Gaucher’s disease or spinal muscular atrophy, it places enormous strain on reserves. In some cases, such claims can force schemes to increase contributions by as much as 10% for the entire membership. This is over and above the annual contribution increases schemes implement to cover medical inflation increases.
When one treatment costs R5m, the entire system is at risk
In response, many schemes are left with little choice but to decline funding, citing affordability or lack of precedent. Others absorb the cost and dip into solvency margins, risking noncompliance with statutory requirements. Neither path is sustainable.
Over time, this dynamic erodes public trust, inflates premiums and undermines the principle of equity that medical schemes were designed to uphold. The result is a system that responds only after crises arise, applies rules unevenly, and increasingly favours large, well-capitalised schemes while leaving smaller, more vulnerable ones unable to cope with high-cost claims.
Another challenge with the current fragmented arrangements is the increased cost burden on pharmaceutical companies when bringing expensive medicines into SA. Companies must approach each medical scheme individually to motivate for the inclusion of new treatments on their formularies.
This disjointed process not only raises costs but also delays access to innovative therapies, meaning SA patients often receive these treatments much later than those in other countries. It’s clear that a more unified and efficient environment is needed to encourage the timely entry of innovative products into our local market.
Each delayed claim, each denied treatment, each broken promise of coverage represents not just a systems failure but a human one.
In response, the Board of Healthcare Funders has developed a model that would fundamentally change how high-cost, low-incidence treatments are funded without burdening the state or requiring legislative reform.
Our proposed cell captive model is a specialised, scheme-owned reinsurance facility. It allows medical schemes to pool risk for high-cost medicines while maintaining control, transparency, and accountability.
It envisages participating schemes contributing a small, fixed premium per life covered into a central risk pool at the start of each year. When a member requires one of a predefined list of high-cost medicines, the scheme pays the claim and is then reimbursed from the pooled fund. At the end of the year, any unused funds are redistributed back to the schemes that contributed, adjusted for claims made.
The model is financially efficient, clinically focused, and legally sound. It outlines clear and transparent funding guidelines for the reimbursement of high-cost medicines by medical schemes. Developed through broad multi-stakeholder engagement, the guidelines will be regularly reviewed and updated
This arrangement will allow schemes to comply more consistently with their PMB obligations, particularly for rare diseases, while preserving their solvency ratios and long-term sustainability.
Our modelling indicates that the entire pool could be funded at a cost of about R18 per life per year. That’s less than 0.15% of average annual contributions, and a fraction of the cost of current one-off responses to high-cost claims.
One of the most important features of this model is that it is already permissible under current law. Section 20 of the Medical Schemes Act allows medical schemes to enter into reinsurance arrangements, provided they submit the contract to the registrar of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) and commission an independent evaluation to confirm its necessity and compliance. The BHF has already started this process, submitting formal documentation to the CMS in early 2025.
Critically, the model complements existing risk management frameworks developed by schemes, supports PMB compliance, and does not undermine statutory reserve requirements already applicable to medical schemes. In fact, it strengthens them. For policymakers and regulators, the cell captive is not just a technical solution. It is a strategic opportunity to stabilise the private healthcare sector while relieving the state of growing pressure to intervene in individual care decisions.
By enabling schemes to address these claims systematically and fairly, the government can ensure that equity and solvency are not in competition, but in alignment. The BHF remains fully committed to working key stakeholders to refine and implement this solution in a way that is both pragmatic and principled.
We know that a reform of this nature must be carefully managed, grounded in clinical evidence, and supported by robust governance and accountability frameworks. But we also know that the cost of inaction is already being felt. Each delayed claim, each denied treatment, and each broken promise of coverage represents not just a systems failure but a human one.
The BHF stands ready to work alongside all partners to ensure that our healthcare system is not only sustainable, but just. The tools are available, the legal framework exists, and the urgency is clear.
CHARLTON MUROVE: There is a better way to fund rare disease treatment in SA
If schemes can address these claims systematically and fairly, government can ensure that equity and solvency align
Every medical scheme is built on a simple promise: when a member falls ill, the membership base will be there to support them.
But what happens when the illness is so rare, and the treatment so expensive, that even the scheme cannot cope? What happens when the cost of saving one life puts hundreds or even thousands of others at risk?
These aren’t abstract questions. They lie at the heart of a growing crisis in SA’s healthcare financing system, which is quietly playing out behind the scenes in boardrooms, hospital billing departments and regulators’ offices across the country.
Medical schemes are under extreme pressure to fund high-cost treatments for rare conditions, often with price tags in the millions. The cost of funding expensive medicines is also rising, as increasingly complex therapies offering significant benefits to patients become more widely available.
Many of these rare conditions fall within the scope of prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs), and treatments are clinically indicated and legally defensible. But the financial shock they pose to schemes, especially small and medium-sized ones, has made case-by-case funding unsustainable.
The problem is simple: medical schemes pool contributions from their members to fund claims. When just one member requires a treatment costing R5m or more, such as for Gaucher’s disease or spinal muscular atrophy, it places enormous strain on reserves. In some cases, such claims can force schemes to increase contributions by as much as 10% for the entire membership. This is over and above the annual contribution increases schemes implement to cover medical inflation increases.
When one treatment costs R5m, the entire system is at risk
In response, many schemes are left with little choice but to decline funding, citing affordability or lack of precedent. Others absorb the cost and dip into solvency margins, risking noncompliance with statutory requirements. Neither path is sustainable.
Over time, this dynamic erodes public trust, inflates premiums and undermines the principle of equity that medical schemes were designed to uphold. The result is a system that responds only after crises arise, applies rules unevenly, and increasingly favours large, well-capitalised schemes while leaving smaller, more vulnerable ones unable to cope with high-cost claims.
Another challenge with the current fragmented arrangements is the increased cost burden on pharmaceutical companies when bringing expensive medicines into SA. Companies must approach each medical scheme individually to motivate for the inclusion of new treatments on their formularies.
This disjointed process not only raises costs but also delays access to innovative therapies, meaning SA patients often receive these treatments much later than those in other countries. It’s clear that a more unified and efficient environment is needed to encourage the timely entry of innovative products into our local market.
Each delayed claim, each denied treatment, each broken promise of coverage represents not just a systems failure but a human one.
In response, the Board of Healthcare Funders has developed a model that would fundamentally change how high-cost, low-incidence treatments are funded without burdening the state or requiring legislative reform.
Our proposed cell captive model is a specialised, scheme-owned reinsurance facility. It allows medical schemes to pool risk for high-cost medicines while maintaining control, transparency, and accountability.
It envisages participating schemes contributing a small, fixed premium per life covered into a central risk pool at the start of each year. When a member requires one of a predefined list of high-cost medicines, the scheme pays the claim and is then reimbursed from the pooled fund. At the end of the year, any unused funds are redistributed back to the schemes that contributed, adjusted for claims made.
The model is financially efficient, clinically focused, and legally sound. It outlines clear and transparent funding guidelines for the reimbursement of high-cost medicines by medical schemes. Developed through broad multi-stakeholder engagement, the guidelines will be regularly reviewed and updated
This arrangement will allow schemes to comply more consistently with their PMB obligations, particularly for rare diseases, while preserving their solvency ratios and long-term sustainability.
Our modelling indicates that the entire pool could be funded at a cost of about R18 per life per year. That’s less than 0.15% of average annual contributions, and a fraction of the cost of current one-off responses to high-cost claims.
One of the most important features of this model is that it is already permissible under current law. Section 20 of the Medical Schemes Act allows medical schemes to enter into reinsurance arrangements, provided they submit the contract to the registrar of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) and commission an independent evaluation to confirm its necessity and compliance. The BHF has already started this process, submitting formal documentation to the CMS in early 2025.
Critically, the model complements existing risk management frameworks developed by schemes, supports PMB compliance, and does not undermine statutory reserve requirements already applicable to medical schemes. In fact, it strengthens them. For policymakers and regulators, the cell captive is not just a technical solution. It is a strategic opportunity to stabilise the private healthcare sector while relieving the state of growing pressure to intervene in individual care decisions.
By enabling schemes to address these claims systematically and fairly, the government can ensure that equity and solvency are not in competition, but in alignment. The BHF remains fully committed to working key stakeholders to refine and implement this solution in a way that is both pragmatic and principled.
We know that a reform of this nature must be carefully managed, grounded in clinical evidence, and supported by robust governance and accountability frameworks. But we also know that the cost of inaction is already being felt. Each delayed claim, each denied treatment, and each broken promise of coverage represents not just a systems failure but a human one.
The BHF stands ready to work alongside all partners to ensure that our healthcare system is not only sustainable, but just. The tools are available, the legal framework exists, and the urgency is clear.
• Murove is head of research at the BHF.
LETTER: NHI ‘consultation’ was marketing ploy
LETTER: Sakeliga is late to the NHI party
EDITORIAL: NHI’s consultation charade
LETTER: NHI nothing more than nationalisation
DUMANI KULA: Fixing our health-care system is a matter of urgency
THONESHAN NAIDOO: Removing medical tax credits are a hidden blow to working families
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: NHI’s consultation charade
LETTER: A bigger pie will aid the poor
LETTER: NHI eliminates choice
LETTER: Health no public good
LETTER: Medical tax credits benefit employed
DUMANI KULA: Fixing our health-care system is a matter of urgency
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.