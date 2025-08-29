Women bring strong governance and innovation to family businesses

Most businesses in the world are classified as family businesses. While definitions differ, most include some measure of family ownership such as the percentage of shares held by the founding family, and family involvement in the highest decision-making echelons of the business.
In line with their international counterparts, local family businesses contributesignificantly to job creation and socioeconomic development. Examples of prominent unlisted family businesses in SA include fruit producer and exporter Boplaas (Nel family), the Tavcor Motor Group (Taverner family), Ramtsilo Manufacturing & Construction (Tsiloane family), Dreamland Piggery & Abbatoir (Phosa family), Hollard Group (Enthoven family) and Pam Golding Properties (Golding family).
By remaining unlisted, the founding family can maintain control of the family business’s ownership, strategic direction, cultural identity and long-term survival. Although several family businesses have listed on the JSE since its inception in 1887, few academic studies have examined these firms — especially when it comes to the role of women in these businesses. Given that August is Women’s month, we were interested in determining how many women served on the boards of JSE-listed family businesses from January 1 2004 to December 31 2024.
Previous research shows that women bring diverse perspectives to family business boardrooms. Their presence also promotes innovation, stronger governance and alignment of business strategies with evolving social and market expectations. As women often prioritise ethics, transparency and social responsibility, they bring significant value to family businesses where personal relationships are closely intertwined with the family and business’ legacy and reputation.
Studies suggest that women are more likely to adopt collaborative conflict resolution styles than men, which can help mediate disputes and facilitate more inclusive, consensus-driven decision-making. Their presence in the boardroom can reduce rivalry and power struggles that might otherwise go unchecked in male-dominated leadership environments.
Using family board representation as criterion, we identified 50 JSE-listed family businesses, including some well-known companies. In most family businesses, second generation family members served on the board, whether alone, with their parents or with their children. Only 11 of the 920 directors in the sample (1.2%) were women who were affiliated with the founding family. Most of these women were daughters of the founder(s).
A more encouraging picture emerges when looking at board gender diversity in general. In 2004 only 6.55% of directors of the considered JSE-listed family businesses were women, rising to 26.43% by the end of 2024. A large percentage of these women were appointed as independent nonexecutive directors. This is a positive development from a corporate governance point of view as women have been shown to excel as monitors.
Ten percent of all women serving in executive roles, such as CEO or CFO, were affiliated to the founding family. In contrast, 36.62% of men in these roles were related to the founding family. The scant research on listed family businesses globally reveals that women, whether they are spouses, partners or daughters, are frequently overlooked for the top leadership positions. Despite their qualifications and experience, they often encounter doubt and scepticism both from parents and siblings.
Family members who perceive women as less capable of taking over the business reflect a persistent gender bias and one that prevents daughters from being adequately socialised into the family business. This lack of socialisation limits their ability to gain critical experience and establish strong business and support networks.
The role and importance of women as owners, spouses, partners and/or daughters of founders and majority shareholders of listed family businesses should not be overlooked. We are increasingly seeing that social, economic and other circumstances are forcing women to break free of traditional, limiting roles set by society and often by women themselves.
As women’s roles and contributions in listed family businesses are indispensable, nomination committees (nomcoms) are encouraged to go beyond traditional networks when recruiting board candidates, actively seeking qualified women from diverse industries and professional backgrounds. They could also partner with executive search firms that are committed to gender diversity and have track records of placing women on boards.
In terms of succession planning, nomcoms of JSE-listed family businesses could do more to identify and groom women from within their own leadership pools through executive training and board readiness programmes. They should be mindful of the often-conflicting demands placed on women in general and daughters in particular. Effective succession planning in listed family businesses should be comprehensive, considering the intricate interplay between family relationships, ownership dynamics and management responsibilities.
To support transgenerational success, it is crucial to nurture an entrepreneurial mindset among daughters and ensure they have access to the family’s resources. Providing mentorship and establishing professional support structures and networks can help strengthen their networks and enhance their chances of success.
• Viviers is a professor in the department of business management at Stellenbosch University. Venter, a professor in the department of business management at Nelson Mandela University, is also director of the university's Family Business Unit. They write in their personal capacities.
