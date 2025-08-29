Prices are caught between expectation of lower demand as the US summer comes to an end and uncertainty of Russian supply
Telecom company failed to link leadership changes to strategy or explain the core problem it aims to solve
National Energy Regulator of SA’s miscalculation means consumers are facing steeper electricity bills
ANC treasurer general dismisses allegations of foreign financing as reason to increase SA tariffs
Group says financial position is strong, with modest net debt leverage ratios and room on borrowings covenants
Electricity and water costs also surged, with the index rising 3.8% month on month mainly due to a 10.4% spike in water tariffs and 3.1% in electricity
Entrepreneurs in SA are solving real-world challenges and building resilient businesses
Lawsuit says US president violated a federal law allowing the president to remove a Fed governor only for cause
Team of triple junior world champions left high and dry on eve of defending title in England
New Emzoom Nova goes up against popular Haval Jolion and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Same table, same charade
NATASHA MARRIAN: Expensive talk shop is a banal distraction
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: National dialogue no silver bullet for reforms
BAREND UYS: Responding to an exclusionary dialogue
EDITORIAL: Take responsibility Mr President. The joke is on us
Nothing worse than a leader with no solutions, says Naledi Pandor
