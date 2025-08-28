TONY EAST: Art as a safe haven amid Trump-led financial turmoil

When Donald Trump’s second term kicked off with major tariff shocks in early 2025, triggering a global stock market crash in April, investors scrambled to find shelter from the storm. While traditional safe havens such as gold and government bonds got their usual attention, a less conventional asset class started drawing renewed interest: art.
It might seem counterintuitive to think of a Picasso painting as financial insurance, but art’s track record during turbulent times tells a compelling story. During the 2008 financial crisis, while stocks plummeted 37.5% art lost just 4.5%. That kind of resilience tends to get people’s attention, especially when markets are as volatile as they’ve been lately.
Art’s appeal as a safe haven isn’t just about its performance during crises; it’s about fundamental characteristics that set it apart from traditional investments. Unlike stocks or bonds, art has historically shown low correlation with equity markets, meaning when your portfolio is getting hammered your art holdings might be holding steady or even appreciating.
The numbers back this up. The global art market, worth over $2-trillion with more than $65bn traded annually, has attracted serious institutional attention. Morgan Stanley officially included art and collectables in its long-term capital assumptions in 2024, giving the asset class a stamp of institutional legitimacy that was unthinkable just a decade ago.
But here’s where it gets interesting for regular investors. Ultra-high-net-worth individuals typically allocate 1%-5% of their wealth to art, similar to their gold allocation. That’s not pocket change when you consider that billionaires increased their net worth by $2.7bn a day in 2023. When the world’s wealthiest investors are parking serious money in art, it’s worth paying attention.
The fractional revolution
Traditional art investment used to require deep pockets, extensive expertise and connections in an often opaque market. You needed hundreds of thousands or millions to acquire investment-grade pieces, plus the art knowledge to navigate authenticity, provenance, storage and insurance issues.
That’s changed dramatically with fractional ownership platforms. Instead of buying an entire artwork you can now purchase shares in carefully curated pieces, spreading your investment and risk across multiple works. This is democratising access to an asset class that was previously the exclusive domain of the ultra-wealthy.
Masterworks, a fractional art investment platform, has popularised the concept by allowing investors to buy shares in individual blue-chip artworks by artists such as Basquiat, Banksy and Picasso. But individual artwork investment, even when fractional, still carries selection risk. What if that particular Warhol falls out of favour? What if questions arise about its provenance? What if the artist’s market simply cools off?
This is where a portfolio approach makes more sense. Rather than betting on individual pieces, some platforms offer exposure to diversified art portfolios, spreading risk across multiple artworks, artists and market segments. SA fractional art platform Legacy Invest does this, giving investors access to carefully curated portfolios rather than individual art pieces.
The logic mirrors modern portfolio theory. Why put all your eggs in one basket when you can spread the risk while still capturing the upside return potential of the art market? A portfolio approach reduces the impact of any single artwork underperforming while allowing you to benefit from broader market trends and the expertise of professional curators.
This diversification becomes particularly valuable during volatile periods. While some artists or movements might struggle, others could thrive, and a well-balanced portfolio can capture those opportunities while minimising downside risk.
The tangible advantage
Here's something that sets art apart from every other asset class: you can actually enjoy it. Try hanging a stock certificate on your wall or taking friends on a tour of your bond portfolio — it doesn’t quite satisfy your aesthetic appetite.
Legacy Invest has found an innovative way to maximise this unique benefit by offering display rights to larger investors. Imagine having museum-quality artworks in your home or office while they appreciate in value as investments. You get the aesthetic pleasure, the conversation starter, the cultural engagement, all while your wealth is potentially increasing.
For smaller investors in their portfolio, the platform arranges loans to major SA museums, ensuring the artworks remain publicly accessible. This win-win solution addresses the tension between private investment and cultural preservation.
Market conditions now present what could be an attractive entry point for art investment. While equity markets are trading near record highs, the art market has experienced some softness, particularly in the high-end segment. This creates a potential opportunity to buy into art after a period of correction, which should theoretically boost future returns.
The shift towards mid-tier works ($100,000-$1m) and private transactions also favours fractional platforms, which can aggregate smaller investors to access institutional-quality deals that individual collectors might not see.
None of this means art investment is without risks. The market can be illiquid, valuations are subjective, and even historically resilient assets can underperform during certain periods. Recent data from spring 2025 auctions showed average returns of minus 0.2% with elevated risk, marking one of the more challenging periods in the art market in recent memory.
But for investors looking to diversify away from traditional assets during uncertain times, art offers something unique: an asset class with crisis resilience, institutional backing, low correlation to equity markets and the bonus of aesthetic enjoyment.
As Trump-era volatility continues to create uncertainty in traditional markets, art’s combination of financial potential and tangible benefits makes it worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio. Whether through individual pieces or portfolio approaches, fractional ownership has made this historically exclusive asset class accessible to a far broader range of investors.
The key is approaching it with realistic expectations, proper diversification and an appreciation for both its financial and cultural dimensions. In turbulent times, sometimes the best safe haven is one you can actually see and enjoy.
TONY EAST: Art as a safe haven amid Trump-led financial turmoil
Unlike stocks or bonds, art has historically shown low correlation with equity markets
When Donald Trump’s second term kicked off with major tariff shocks in early 2025, triggering a global stock market crash in April, investors scrambled to find shelter from the storm. While traditional safe havens such as gold and government bonds got their usual attention, a less conventional asset class started drawing renewed interest: art.
It might seem counterintuitive to think of a Picasso painting as financial insurance, but art’s track record during turbulent times tells a compelling story. During the 2008 financial crisis, while stocks plummeted 37.5% art lost just 4.5%. That kind of resilience tends to get people’s attention, especially when markets are as volatile as they’ve been lately.
Art’s appeal as a safe haven isn’t just about its performance during crises; it’s about fundamental characteristics that set it apart from traditional investments. Unlike stocks or bonds, art has historically shown low correlation with equity markets, meaning when your portfolio is getting hammered your art holdings might be holding steady or even appreciating.
The numbers back this up. The global art market, worth over $2-trillion with more than $65bn traded annually, has attracted serious institutional attention. Morgan Stanley officially included art and collectables in its long-term capital assumptions in 2024, giving the asset class a stamp of institutional legitimacy that was unthinkable just a decade ago.
But here’s where it gets interesting for regular investors. Ultra-high-net-worth individuals typically allocate 1%-5% of their wealth to art, similar to their gold allocation. That’s not pocket change when you consider that billionaires increased their net worth by $2.7bn a day in 2023. When the world’s wealthiest investors are parking serious money in art, it’s worth paying attention.
The fractional revolution
Traditional art investment used to require deep pockets, extensive expertise and connections in an often opaque market. You needed hundreds of thousands or millions to acquire investment-grade pieces, plus the art knowledge to navigate authenticity, provenance, storage and insurance issues.
That’s changed dramatically with fractional ownership platforms. Instead of buying an entire artwork you can now purchase shares in carefully curated pieces, spreading your investment and risk across multiple works. This is democratising access to an asset class that was previously the exclusive domain of the ultra-wealthy.
Masterworks, a fractional art investment platform, has popularised the concept by allowing investors to buy shares in individual blue-chip artworks by artists such as Basquiat, Banksy and Picasso. But individual artwork investment, even when fractional, still carries selection risk. What if that particular Warhol falls out of favour? What if questions arise about its provenance? What if the artist’s market simply cools off?
This is where a portfolio approach makes more sense. Rather than betting on individual pieces, some platforms offer exposure to diversified art portfolios, spreading risk across multiple artworks, artists and market segments. SA fractional art platform Legacy Invest does this, giving investors access to carefully curated portfolios rather than individual art pieces.
The logic mirrors modern portfolio theory. Why put all your eggs in one basket when you can spread the risk while still capturing the upside return potential of the art market? A portfolio approach reduces the impact of any single artwork underperforming while allowing you to benefit from broader market trends and the expertise of professional curators.
This diversification becomes particularly valuable during volatile periods. While some artists or movements might struggle, others could thrive, and a well-balanced portfolio can capture those opportunities while minimising downside risk.
The tangible advantage
Here's something that sets art apart from every other asset class: you can actually enjoy it. Try hanging a stock certificate on your wall or taking friends on a tour of your bond portfolio — it doesn’t quite satisfy your aesthetic appetite.
Legacy Invest has found an innovative way to maximise this unique benefit by offering display rights to larger investors. Imagine having museum-quality artworks in your home or office while they appreciate in value as investments. You get the aesthetic pleasure, the conversation starter, the cultural engagement, all while your wealth is potentially increasing.
For smaller investors in their portfolio, the platform arranges loans to major SA museums, ensuring the artworks remain publicly accessible. This win-win solution addresses the tension between private investment and cultural preservation.
Market conditions now present what could be an attractive entry point for art investment. While equity markets are trading near record highs, the art market has experienced some softness, particularly in the high-end segment. This creates a potential opportunity to buy into art after a period of correction, which should theoretically boost future returns.
The shift towards mid-tier works ($100,000-$1m) and private transactions also favours fractional platforms, which can aggregate smaller investors to access institutional-quality deals that individual collectors might not see.
None of this means art investment is without risks. The market can be illiquid, valuations are subjective, and even historically resilient assets can underperform during certain periods. Recent data from spring 2025 auctions showed average returns of minus 0.2% with elevated risk, marking one of the more challenging periods in the art market in recent memory.
But for investors looking to diversify away from traditional assets during uncertain times, art offers something unique: an asset class with crisis resilience, institutional backing, low correlation to equity markets and the bonus of aesthetic enjoyment.
As Trump-era volatility continues to create uncertainty in traditional markets, art’s combination of financial potential and tangible benefits makes it worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio. Whether through individual pieces or portfolio approaches, fractional ownership has made this historically exclusive asset class accessible to a far broader range of investors.
The key is approaching it with realistic expectations, proper diversification and an appreciation for both its financial and cultural dimensions. In turbulent times, sometimes the best safe haven is one you can actually see and enjoy.
• East is CEO and head curator at Legacy Art.
CHRIS THURMAN: Upending the myth of ‘a quiet corner of art history’
Celebrating art, and a life
Wanted Online: Designing the future: Highlights from Decorex Joburg 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump takes his fight with Fed to next level in bid to fire Cook
US House faces decades of Republican rule if Trump’s redistricting push succeeds
Denmark summons US envoy over alleged covert operations in Greenland
SA urges EU to reconsider CBAM, citing concessions made to US
DESNÉ MASIE: SA lacks bandwidth to end Russia-Ukraine war
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.