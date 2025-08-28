SURAN MOODLEY: Reasons to be optimistic about business in SA

Small businesses are showing signs of real momentum — reasons to be optimistic about SA’s economy, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
With the news headlines being dominated by discussions around US tariffs, the automotive sector and the effectiveness of the government of national unity (GNU), it is easy to become despondent as a business owner or entrepreneur. However, we believe there are some important data points that are flying beneath the radar that might suggest that positive momentum is building.
Each year the team from accounting technology business Xero, releases its State of Small Business in SA report, and there are always interesting insights to be garnered here. We were particularly interested in the optimism from the small business community.
Of the entrepreneurs surveyed, 83% indicated that they had grown their revenue in the past 12 months and 90% were optimistic about growth in the next year. On top of this, 40% were planning to hire more staff, 36% were looking to invest in new machinery or hardware and 33% were looking to move into new markets.
These statistics feel like a stark contradiction to the news headlines, where we see a steady stream of articles about corruption, tariffs, political infighting and few reasons to be optimistic about being an entrepreneur in SA.
What these statistics really reveal is entrepreneurs’ perspective on SA. We see a country where, despite the stark realities, innovation is bubbling beneath the surface. It’s a place where entrepreneurs are solving real-world challenges and building resilient businesses, often beating the odds by overcoming challenges and digging deep.
As you start digging, you’ll notice the data tells a story that rarely makes the front page, but it’s one worth paying attention to, especially if you’re building a business in SA.First, tourism statistics.
Tourism is a sector we are particularly passionate about. Apart from the fact that SA is blessed with a diverse range of tourist attractions, it can rapidly create jobs, and it is an industry that can bring much-needed foreign spend into the economy.
Stats SA recently released the tourism statistics to end-June 2025 and the year-on-year numbers are encouraging, with foreign arrivals up 19.3% and overnight tourist numbers up 17%. If we consider that we are only just getting back to pre-Covid levels, there is plenty of scope for growth, investment and job creation in the sector.
The second statistic was released by Transnet Port Terminals (TPT), which noted that ports along the SA coast handled 101,295 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) for the second week of July — 15% above the weekly target for all container terminals combined. The last time this weekly figure was achieved was in 2017/18. This achievement was attributed to efficiencies, incentives and new equipment coming online.
On top of this, TPT noted: “TPT has also been exceeding targets for the arrival, berthing and departure of vessels, in line with its shipping agreements, and there have been no vessel backlogs and delays across port terminals nationwide.”
There is still plenty of work to be done, but now we not only have a relatively stable electricity supply, our ports might suddenly be kicking into gear. If we consider that the SA Association of Freight Forwarders Association estimates that port inefficiencies alone cost the country nearly R100m/day, this is an important statistic to be watching.
If our tourism is kicking up a gear and our ports are starting to work, this will immediately flow through into the real economy. SA consumers are also starting to see the benefits of a combination of improved salaries, benign inflation and a series of interest rate cuts. According to the BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index, which was released recently, the nominal average take-home pay in SA was R17,310 in June 2025 compared to R15,514 a year earlier.
This in turn is resulting in increased demand for credit in the private sector, which is now sitting at a two-year high. With inflation tracking around 3%, the SA Reserve Bank has reviewed its inflation-targeting strategy, with Bank of America economists forecasting that real interest rates in SA could drop below 6% by the end of 2027.
While there are various factors that could influence the Bank’s stance, lower interest rates can be expected to drive demand for credit and the willingness of entrepreneurs to invest in new businesses and infrastructure.
Forward-thinking business executives will tell you that optimism is one of the best forms of economic stimulus, and it’s clear from Xero’s State of Small Business report that SA entrepreneurs already have that mindset. When we combine this entrepreneurial confidence with the promising underlying data, there are real reasons to feel positive going into the second half of 2025.
• Moodley is group managing executive at Ariston Global.
SURAN MOODLEY: Reasons to be optimistic about business in SA
Entrepreneurs in SA are solving real-world challenges and building resilient businesses
