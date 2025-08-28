JAN VAN STADEN: How digital disruption is reshaping SA insurance industry

A major shift is being experienced in the SA insurance landscape as the sector confronts not only the opportunities of digital disruption but also the broader systemic forces shaping its future. Furthermore, insurers are navigating a layered environment marked by economic volatility, regulatory shifts and rapid innovation.
Probably one of the sector’s greatest challenges is keeping pace with technological developments, as many insurers are still burdened by outdated product portfolios that inflate operational costs and dilute strategic focus.
While some companies in financial services have responded swiftly to technological advancements, many (including insurers) are still grappling with varying levels of progress, with some advancing rapidly while others are hindered by legacy systems.
In this evolving environment there are opportunities for the industry to move ahead by leveraging technology to unlock efficiencies, improve access and deliver more personalised, relevant customer experiences.
This also calls for a reframing of the industry’s role in society. With climate risk, economic inequality and social instability becoming more pronounced, insurers must evolve from traditional risk mitigators into proactive agents of sustainable development. By aligning with global sustainability goals and innovating for inclusion and resilience, insurers have the chance to transform today’s challenges into long-term value creation.
It has become equally pressing for insurers to rationalise their offerings to cut complexity and free up resources to invest in digital capabilities, enhance competitiveness and play a more decisive role in shaping a sustainable, equitable future.
Urgency meets opportunity
Insurers are under mounting pressure to rapidly embrace the fast-expanding digital shift in response to AI-driven underwriting, virtual customer service agents and blockchain-backed smart contracts as well as personalised pricing. The value of this shift is undeniable. Enhanced customer experiences, faster claims processing, real-time decision-making and cost efficiencies are now within reach.
Insurtech (insurance and technology) start-ups are growing in popularity, providing tech-driven solutions that challenge traditional models and push established insurers to rethink their approach. Digital transformation is no longer optional; rather it has become the minimum requirement to compete in a sector that’s becoming more dynamic, borderless and data-driven. Therefore, building scalable digital infrastructure, nurturing in-house tech capabilities and investing in upskilling will be key differentiators for insurers that hope to thrive.
Outsmarting the smart
As the industry digitises the risk landscape is shifting. While insurers have long grappled with fraud, now with more data points and digital touchpoints, there’s greater opportunity for sophisticated scams, cyber fraud and identity theft. Advanced analytics and machine learning have emerged as powerful tools in detecting fraud, flagging anomalies and identifying patterns in real time.
But even the best tech needs to be supported by a broader strategy. A resilient fraud management framework requires more than just algorithms. It demands a combination of robust internal controls, a strong ethical culture and cross-functional collaboration. This is an area where many forward-looking insurers are investing, not just to protect margins but to protect their reputation.
Against this background, cyber risk is no longer a technical issue; it’s a business imperative. With insurers increasingly handling vast volumes of sensitive customer data, they are becoming prime targets for cybercriminals. Ransomware, phishing attacks and data breaches are not just hypothetical risks. They are real, costly and potentially reputation-damaging.
Strategic priorities for a resilient future
Looking ahead, insurers must balance innovation with accountability. The winners will be those who are bold in adopting new technologies but also grounded in risk awareness and ethical leadership. The five strategic imperatives shaping the future are:
Innovate with intent by adopting emerging technologies not for their novelty but to address real business and customer challenges, such as improving claims efficiency, detecting fraud or enhancing user trust.
Build trust into design by integrating privacy, security and transparency from the outset; compliance with applicable regulations should be a baseline, not a finish line.
Champion data ethics, as insurers are custodians of highly sensitive data, so managing data with care in an ethical, secure and transparent way is critical to building long-term trust.
Forge ecosystems by upskilling and attracting digital talent to support transformation and develop partnerships with insurtechs, fintechs and professional advisers to unlock innovation while managing risk. Ecosystem thinking is fast becoming a strategic advantage.
Lead with resilience by ensuring leadership grounded in strategic foresight, adaptability and strong governance. This is a boardroom priority.
The insurance industry in SA is being reshaped in real time and those who are agile, digitally mature and grounded in ethical leadership will set the pace. Transformation is a continuous journey that touches every part of the business. Insurance companies that move with clarity, confidence and purpose will not just survive but redefine what it means to lead in this sector.
• Van Staden is head of insurance: audit & advisory at BDO SA.
JAN VAN STADEN: How digital disruption is reshaping SA insurance industry
Insurers need to evolve from traditional risk mitigators into proactive agents of sustainable development
A major shift is being experienced in the SA insurance landscape as the sector confronts not only the opportunities of digital disruption but also the broader systemic forces shaping its future. Furthermore, insurers are navigating a layered environment marked by economic volatility, regulatory shifts and rapid innovation.
Probably one of the sector’s greatest challenges is keeping pace with technological developments, as many insurers are still burdened by outdated product portfolios that inflate operational costs and dilute strategic focus.
While some companies in financial services have responded swiftly to technological advancements, many (including insurers) are still grappling with varying levels of progress, with some advancing rapidly while others are hindered by legacy systems.
In this evolving environment there are opportunities for the industry to move ahead by leveraging technology to unlock efficiencies, improve access and deliver more personalised, relevant customer experiences.
This also calls for a reframing of the industry’s role in society. With climate risk, economic inequality and social instability becoming more pronounced, insurers must evolve from traditional risk mitigators into proactive agents of sustainable development. By aligning with global sustainability goals and innovating for inclusion and resilience, insurers have the chance to transform today’s challenges into long-term value creation.
It has become equally pressing for insurers to rationalise their offerings to cut complexity and free up resources to invest in digital capabilities, enhance competitiveness and play a more decisive role in shaping a sustainable, equitable future.
Urgency meets opportunity
Insurers are under mounting pressure to rapidly embrace the fast-expanding digital shift in response to AI-driven underwriting, virtual customer service agents and blockchain-backed smart contracts as well as personalised pricing. The value of this shift is undeniable. Enhanced customer experiences, faster claims processing, real-time decision-making and cost efficiencies are now within reach.
Insurtech (insurance and technology) start-ups are growing in popularity, providing tech-driven solutions that challenge traditional models and push established insurers to rethink their approach. Digital transformation is no longer optional; rather it has become the minimum requirement to compete in a sector that’s becoming more dynamic, borderless and data-driven. Therefore, building scalable digital infrastructure, nurturing in-house tech capabilities and investing in upskilling will be key differentiators for insurers that hope to thrive.
Outsmarting the smart
As the industry digitises the risk landscape is shifting. While insurers have long grappled with fraud, now with more data points and digital touchpoints, there’s greater opportunity for sophisticated scams, cyber fraud and identity theft. Advanced analytics and machine learning have emerged as powerful tools in detecting fraud, flagging anomalies and identifying patterns in real time.
But even the best tech needs to be supported by a broader strategy. A resilient fraud management framework requires more than just algorithms. It demands a combination of robust internal controls, a strong ethical culture and cross-functional collaboration. This is an area where many forward-looking insurers are investing, not just to protect margins but to protect their reputation.
Against this background, cyber risk is no longer a technical issue; it’s a business imperative. With insurers increasingly handling vast volumes of sensitive customer data, they are becoming prime targets for cybercriminals. Ransomware, phishing attacks and data breaches are not just hypothetical risks. They are real, costly and potentially reputation-damaging.
Strategic priorities for a resilient future
Looking ahead, insurers must balance innovation with accountability. The winners will be those who are bold in adopting new technologies but also grounded in risk awareness and ethical leadership. The five strategic imperatives shaping the future are:
The insurance industry in SA is being reshaped in real time and those who are agile, digitally mature and grounded in ethical leadership will set the pace. Transformation is a continuous journey that touches every part of the business. Insurance companies that move with clarity, confidence and purpose will not just survive but redefine what it means to lead in this sector.
• Van Staden is head of insurance: audit & advisory at BDO SA.
MICHAEL AVERY: The Great Uninsuring
LETTER: NHI nothing more than nationalisation
Momentum’s earnings rise, reporting strong operations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.