Since 2000 international relations have been dominated by Russian aggressive revisionism under the direction of Putinism. The Cold War was said to be over in 1991, though Russian-Western relations reached new levels of hostility after Vladimir Putin took over.
The West, America in particular, “lost” Russia due to its diplomatic incompetence and Russian brinkmanship. During the presidency of Boris Yeltsin, Russia was amenable to becoming a member of the Western comity of nations, but the door was kept closed. Under Putin’s presidency the worm finally turned, resorting to an increasingly provocative posture, including unlawful practices such as the occupation of land by force in its near abroad, and hostile propaganda. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.