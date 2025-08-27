ERIC LEVENSTEIN: Call for business rescue demands honesty by directors

In the wake of escalating economic pressure, SA companies are navigating treacherous waters. The recent imposition of a 30% US import tariff on key exports such as citrus, agricultural goods, wine and vehicles has sent shock waves through the economy.
As one of the top 10 countries targeted, SA faces a potential cascade of financial distress, with exporters seeing orders plummet and revenue streams dry up. Directors and management must confront a harsh reality: many firms are on the brink.
It’s time for honest self-assessment — can these companies continue trading without intervention? Business rescue, as outlined in chapter 6 of the Companies Act, offers a lifeline but its complexity often deters those who need it most.
Given the challenges SA businesses face, directors should familiarise themselves with the Companies Act’s provisions on financial distress. Defined in section 128(1)(f), financial distress arises when a company is unlikely to pay debts within six months (commercial insolvency) or when liabilities exceed assets (factual insolvency).
Directors are bound by section 76 to act in good faith, with care, skill and diligence, always prioritising the company’s best interests. Failure here can lead to personal liability under section 77 for reckless trading, as seen in the 2025 case of Badenhorst v De Kock, where incurring unpayable debts was deemed grossly negligent. Often directors blindly cling to optimism, amid growing evidence of mounting distress.
The statistics paint a grim picture: SA recorded 109 business closures in April 2025 alone, pushing the year’s total to 482 by midyear. By June another 130 liquidations followed, reflecting a persistent trend of economic strain. These are not abstract numbers — they represent real failures, and in diverse sectors.
Take Ellies, the once-prominent energy and electronics firm, which shuttered operations in 2024 after years of financial woes, unable to pivot amid rising costs and market shifts. Similarly, solar solutions provider Hohm Energy collapsed into business rescue earlier in the year, under funding shortages and operational pressures, highlighting the vulnerability of even innovative sectors. Cross Trainer was placed into liquidation in October 2024, with no reasonable prospect of rescue.
These examples illustrate the extent of business failures: from retail giants to tech upstarts, insolvency is rampant, with 140 more closures in February 2025 alone. But there are alternatives to closure. If properly implemented, business rescue provides an option for a structured path out of potential liquidation.
Initiated voluntarily (by the board of directors) under section 129(1), it requires the board to confirm that despite ongoing financial distress there are reasonable grounds of rescue and a prospect of rehabilitation. A business rescue practitioner assumes supervisory control, restructuring the company’s affairs to either restore solvency or yield better creditor returns than available in liquidation. The process balances stakeholders’ interests, imposing a moratorium on debts to grant breathing space, and provides an opportunity to renegotiate prejudicial contracts.
However, directors often misunderstand their shifted roles. Pre-rescue they must monitor finances diligently; during proceedings they retain internal governance functions — such as board meetings and financial statements — while external management falls to the practitioner, per judgments such as Shiva Uranium (2021) and Ragavan (2022).
This distinction is crucial. Directors are not sidelined in rescue; they must co-operate, providing records and statements under section 142, and attend to practitioner requests per section 137. Noncompliance risks removal of the director, delinquency declarations or liability under section 218. Yet, if they follow reasonable instructions, they’re shielded from liability under sections 76 and 77 duties.
Practicality is important: practitioners enter “cold”, relying on directors for insights. A co-operative dynamic is key to crafting a viable rescue plan, presented at section 151 meetings. Despite these safeguards, some boards opt for section 129(7) notices — explaining why rescue was not pursued — only to trigger unintended fallout, such as creditor panic.
The alternative? Liquidation, which often yields poorer outcomes for all stakeholders. Ignoring distress invites disaster. Directors must heed theaAct’s objective test: would a reasonable director recognise the signs of distress, and what would such a director do about it? Continuous monitoring of cash flow and balance sheets is essential.
SA’s financial storm demands candour from directors and an understanding of the mechanics of the Company’s Act. Though complex, business rescue empowers rehabilitation. Seek legal advice early, embrace the process and foster stakeholder collaboration. Noncompliance risks personal claims and reputational ruin.
Directors: don’t drown without a snorkel — grab the lifeline before it’s too late.
• Dr Levenstein leads the insolvency and business rescue practice group at Werksmans Attorneys.
