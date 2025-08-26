TUMI TSEHLO: One year into GNU and trade department is missing in action
Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau has yet to show his hand in terms of what his policy choices are
26 August 2025 - 05:00
The clock is ticking, and the government of national unity (GNU) needs to face the facts: our government is letting us down.
Over the past several weeks, various political parties within the GNU have proudly shared their “progress reports” and achievements. Listening to them, one could be forgiven for thinking we were witnessing turkeys voting for Christmas. These parties are acting as both referee and player, marking their own work without an independent yardstick. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.