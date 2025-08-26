RICHARD FORD: Quantum cyberthreats — China-SA quantum satellite link reminds us to go back to basics

The historic quantum communication link established between Beijing and Stellenbosch University has brought SA to the frontier of a new era of communication, but also cyber-resilience.
With new insight published last week by one of the project’s lead researchers, Dr Yaseera Ismail from Stellenbosch University, this groundbreaking technological achievement promises a future of ultra-secure communication resistant to even the most advanced supercomputer cracking attempts.
It represents a giant leap towards a future where data transmitted between nations is unhackable due to the laws of quantum physics. But quantum computing will also pose new threats.
While we look towards this remarkable future a reality check is also required. The majority of today’s most damaging and pervasive cyberattacks don’t exploit the intricate weaknesses of quantum physics; they exploit the simple, well-known weaknesses that have existed for years.
Organisations that are successfully defending themselves from the relentless pace of cybercrime are those focusing on the fundamentals of security hygiene. The battle is not being won or lost in the lab, but in the trenches of day-to-day cyber defence.
The warnings of 2024 can be the learnings of 2025
The past year served as a potent reminder of cybercrime’s pervasive reach. Data from Integrity360’s latest 2025 Cyber Security Trends & Predictions Report, coupled with wider industry statistics, paints a picture that should motivate all organisations to up their games:
Vulnerability hotspots. A significant 50% of vulnerabilities identified by Integrity360 were of high severity, with a surprising 33% of exploit attempts targeting vulnerabilities from as far back as the 2010s. This highlights the critical importance of consistently addressing fundamental security hygiene, an area ripe for improvement and significant impact, especially in the face of advanced persistent threats (APTs).
Human element remains critical. Globally, 67% of successful cyberattacks stemmed from human error or successful phishing, with 68% of all breaches involving a human element in 2024 (Isaca Journal; Verizon). This underscores that technology alone cannot solve the problem if the human layer remains vulnerable.
AI’s dual-edged sword. While 95% of organisations adopted AI or machine learning in their cybersecurity measures in 2024 (Gartner), 74% of IT security professionals reported a significant impact from AI-powered threats (Darktrace). The rapid advancement of AI provides both powerful defensive tools and new avenues for sophisticated attacks, with 97% of cybersecurity professionals fearing AI-generated security incidents (Deep Instinct).
Escalating costs. The average ransom demanded in a ransomware attack reached $2.73m — almost $1m more than in 2023 (Varonis). According to recent statistics highlighted by the University of Pretoria, the average ransom demand in SA has reached almost R18m. Furthermore, a mere 8% of businesses that paid ransoms received all their data in return (Sophos), demonstrating that paying up is rarely a solution.
These figures are a powerful reminder that basic, proactive security measures are what truly empower organisations to protect their assets effectively. Major attacks in 2024 included a ransomware attack that crippled Change Healthcare, a breach at Dell that exposed data on 49-million customers, and an enormous data breach affecting 560-million Ticketmaster customers. These incidents had little to do with emerging, albeit frightening, quantum threats and everything to do with neglecting the basics of security.
The cybersecurity landscape of 2025 is defined by complexity, convergence and the relentless pace of innovation — both defensive and offensive. Organisations can strategically overcome these challenges by shifting from a reactive posture to a proactive, integrated security strategy, which is now more paramount than ever before.
Looking towards 2026, a strategic sense of urgency should propel organisations to build adaptable and resilient cyber defences — a task that can be motivated positively, not driven by fear of the type of innovation stemming from work by people such as Dr Ismail and her colleagues.
• Ford is chief technology officer at Integrity360.
These figures are a powerful reminder that basic, proactive security measures are what truly empower organisations to protect their assets effectively. Major attacks in 2024 included a ransomware attack that crippled Change Healthcare, a breach at Dell that exposed data on 49-million customers, and an enormous data breach affecting 560-million Ticketmaster customers. These incidents had little to do with emerging, albeit frightening, quantum threats and everything to do with neglecting the basics of security.
The cybersecurity landscape of 2025 is defined by complexity, convergence and the relentless pace of innovation — both defensive and offensive. Organisations can strategically overcome these challenges by shifting from a reactive posture to a proactive, integrated security strategy, which is now more paramount than ever before.
Looking towards 2026, a strategic sense of urgency should propel organisations to build adaptable and resilient cyber defences — a task that can be motivated positively, not driven by fear of the type of innovation stemming from work by people such as Dr Ismail and her colleagues.
