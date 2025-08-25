MICHAEL MORRIS: Few have what it takes to lead the City of Gold
Whoever puts their hand up will need Helen Zille’s confidence and political courage
25 August 2025 - 05:00
I hope Helen Zille reads Tom Eaton’s cautionary opinion from TimesLIVE last week and I am probably not alone in hoping she discounts it. (“Why the Zillefication of Joburg is mission impossible”, August 22). It’s a good piece.
In light of the “prospect of Helen Zille running for mayor of Johannesburg”, Eaton raises two important questions about the citizens of SA’s tatty economic capital: who is invested in changing the city, and who is invested in resisting change? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.