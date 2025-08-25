BAREND UYS: Responding to an exclusionary dialogue

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address during the 1st Convention of the National Dialogue held at the University of South Africa(UNISA) in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS
The inaugural convention of the national dialogue is hardly more than a week away, yet its credibility has already suffered severe damage.The withdrawal of the national legacy foundations from both the preparatory task team and the convention, coupled with announcements from community organisations and political parties that they are withdrawing or not participating, has cast a dark shadow over the event.
The conviction that civil society, not politicians or government, should steer the process is one of the compelling reasons given for nonparticipation. Critics have pointed out that a dialogue orchestrated by the ANC-controlled presidency risks being hijacked by the ANC as a campaign tool for the 2026 local government elections.
The convention, though attended by a diverse array of delegates from various organisations, might superficially have appeared broadly representative and inclusive. Yet beneath this veneer lies a deeper truth: total exclusion.
According to a statement issued after the event, the discussion themes identified include the economy, job opportunities, children, livelihoods, crime and corruption, education, health, gender-based violence and femicide, fixing the state and the constitution, building SA values and culture, strengthening social fabric, and dealing with intergenerational trauma and healing.
The convention, the statement claims, marks a call for a new era of citizen activism, radical change, rapid response to the most urgent challenges, and the rebuilding of the nation. Yet strikingly absent from this list was any mention of cultural identity, tradition, heritage, language or cultural rights in general and, critically important, so was any mention of ethics or moral regeneration.
It is glaringly evident that a state-driven ideology that is devoid of good ethics and the will for moral regeneration dominates. This ideology perceives society as consisting solely of the state, as the singular centre of power, and the individual citizen — its primary motivation is power and control. Those who place cultural identity and cultural community at the heart of their understanding of society, with long-term prosperity and meaningful existence in mind, are not merely excluded — the legitimacy and very existence of their worldview are denied. This renders the exclusion absolute.
For a dialogue to be truly meaningful, it must acknowledge the existence of diverse ideological frameworks and cultural communities within the country and provide space for them. It is imperative that substantial room be created for recognising the multitude of cultural communities that form the bedrock of our society and that they should play a substantive role in determining their future and have a say in matters that affect them. Leaders and organisations that place cultural identity and cultural community at the centre of their worldview must be granted recognition and a place at the table alongside those who centre the state or the individual in their ideological frameworks.
The reality of our society is that it is composed of diverse cultural communities, each with its own language, culture and traditions — these are the precious treasures the current generation received from those who came before us, and it is our duty to hand these over to those who will follow us.
Cultural communities can prosperously and peacefully coexist when they are free to fully express and develop their cultural identities and collaborate on issues of mutual interest and concern. Only in an environment of mutual recognition and respect, where we acknowledge and protect cultural rights, can this occur. Peaceful coexistence becomes challenging when cultural communities perceive their unique cultural identities and heritage as being under threat, fostering fear and mistrust with potentially dire consequences.
When terms like “radical change”, “building SA values and culture” and “rebuilding the nation” are invoked without any reference to preserving and strengthening cultural identity, cultural communities, heritage or language, cultural communities receive a clear message: their existence is threatened by an aggressive, power-hungry state ideology.
We need to face the facts. A complete deterioration of good ethics and morals lies at the heart of the scourge of crime, corruption and violence that terrorises our communities and is stealing our children’s future. There is a vast difference between those who are focusing on power and the next election, and those who focus on long-term prosperity and the next generation.
The leaders of cultural communities understand that there is no “quick fix” to our many serious challenges in our complex society and that it will take time to restore ethics and morals. One builds differently when one is motivated by the legacy of your ancestors and the responsibility to, when the time comes, hand over what you received in a good or better condition than when it was gifted to you. What the country needs most is the re-establishment of good ethics through moral regeneration.
Thankfully, conversations conducted in good faith among legitimate leaders of various cultural communities, with future generations in mind, are taking place with an increasing frequency and urgency. These leaders are driven by a sense of purpose and responsibility, a higher calling, and by a deep love and respect for the precious gifts of cultural identity, tradition, language and heritage. They are building on ethics and morals that were passed down to them through the generations and are working to ensure that these principles can be again transferred to the next generation.
Long after the noise of this dialogue and the cheap politicking of an impending local election fade, cultural communities will continue to engage and collaborate to secure a future for our children where they will be able to live fulfilling, meaningful lives to their full potential.
• Uys is head of intercultural relations & co-operation at AfriForum.
