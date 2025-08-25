ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: SA’s G20 presidency eight months in
Amid a volatile global geopolitical climate, Pretoria has convened 86 out of 132 planned meetings
25 August 2025 - 05:00
A public dialogue was held on “SA’s G20 Presidency” at the University of Pretoria, co-hosted by its Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship and the Heinrich Böll Foundation and attended by scholars, policymakers and civil society activists.
The two main speakers were Masotsha Mnguni, director and G20 overall project co-ordinator at SA’s department of international relations & co-operation, and Kamal Ramburuth, the G20 project lead at the Johannesburg-based Institute for Economic Justice...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.