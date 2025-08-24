Opinion

LETTER: Business owners face taxes on top of taxes

In our current tax and legislative regime it makes little sense to start a business

24 August 2025 - 14:08
Picture: REUTERS
Brian Benfield’s article on capital gains tax (CGT) refers (“Government is sabotaging its own economy by taxing phantom gains”, August 21). The same goes for dividend taxation, a tax on profits that have already been taxed — so you have tax on profits of 28%, plus tax on dividends of 20%.

Tax on profits is already higher for a business owner than the highest marginal tax rate of an employee. Even the highest-paid employees will pay an average tax of “only” about 38%, far less than any owner/manager of a business, and this excludes their salary income tax.

The business owner/investor starts a business, which grows through retained income (already taxed) over, say, 20 years. Then, when exiting or selling the business, they must still pay the CGT, as described in Benfield’s article.

Business is all about risk and reward. In SA it makes little financial sense to start a business due to our current tax and legislative regime. Though there may be other lifestyle reasons, wealth accumulation is limited.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: ANC sticks with outdated NDR

National democratic revolution is inconsistent with the rule of law and constitution
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: ANC a parody of itself

Not only are its voters disappearing but so are its brothers in Marxism
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Funding the ANC’s election campaign

National dialogue is all about stealing as much of the R700m budget as possible
Opinion
42 minutes ago

LETTER: Powerless to implement plan

Gqubule badmouths DA which has not had chance to introduce saner policies
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Ramaphosa best as rural community councillor

The president is woefully out of his depth when it comes to running a country in times of crisis
Opinion
4 days ago
