Ian Ferguson
LETTER: Business owners face taxes on top of taxes
In our current tax and legislative regime it makes little sense to start a business
Brian Benfield’s article on capital gains tax (CGT) refers (“Government is sabotaging its own economy by taxing phantom gains”, August 21). The same goes for dividend taxation, a tax on profits that have already been taxed — so you have tax on profits of 28%, plus tax on dividends of 20%.
Tax on profits is already higher for a business owner than the highest marginal tax rate of an employee. Even the highest-paid employees will pay an average tax of “only” about 38%, far less than any owner/manager of a business, and this excludes their salary income tax.
The business owner/investor starts a business, which grows through retained income (already taxed) over, say, 20 years. Then, when exiting or selling the business, they must still pay the CGT, as described in Benfield’s article.
Business is all about risk and reward. In SA it makes little financial sense to start a business due to our current tax and legislative regime. Though there may be other lifestyle reasons, wealth accumulation is limited.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
