MIKE MORIARTY: Johannesburg fixed its late 1990s crisis — it can do it again now

View from the Carlton towers over downtown Johannesburg. Picture: 123RF
In just a few months Gauteng will host the world’s most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit, a meeting of presidents, prime ministers and global decision-makers. Yet as things stand the city is in no shape to welcome anyone, let alone the G20.
The streets are riddled with potholes. Water leaks run like open wounds through our suburbs. Raw sewage snakes past homes and businesses. Entire communities face rolling blackouts and prolonged water outages.
The skyline may still gleam at a distance, but on the ground Johannesburg is a city gripped by dysfunction and decay.This isn’t simply about infrastructure; it’s about confidence, stability and vision. Right now we have none of those.
The City of Johannesburg is in a full-blown financial crisis. Its debtors are unpaid. Its cash flow is collapsing. And amid the chaos basic governance has broken down. Even councillors are left in the dark. If there is a plan to fix the city, it’s being kept a closely guarded secret. And if there’s a leader steering the ship, they’ve done little to make their presence felt.
In fact, mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s sudden departure and the subsequent appointment of Dada Morero, who has shown neither urgency nor vision, has only deepened the city’s leadership vacuum. The Treasury recently issued a formal threat to withhold the transfer of conditional grants to Johannesburg due to ongoing financial mismanagement, including large amounts of fruitless and wasteful expenditure. The consequences of this are dire: fewer services, deeper infrastructure decay and a looming fiscal cliff for the country’s economic capital.
Repeating patterns
Instead of decisive leadership, what we see is delay, denial and obfuscation. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-vaunted Presidential Working Group has produced no visible results. Morero’s so-called “bomb squad” of experts has failed to defuse anything. With just three months to go before global leaders descend on Johannesburg for the G20, the silence is not just deafening, it’s dangerous.
But here’s the critical point: this isn’t the first time Johannesburg has been in crisis. And the last time, we found a way out.In the late 1990s the city was on the brink. It was bankrupt. Eskom and Rand Water were owed hundreds of millions. Creditors weren’t being paid. The municipality was three months away from failing to meet its salary obligations. Sound familiar? It should. The pattern is almost identical to today.
Back then, though, there was an intervention. A real one; not a working group or a task team — a real intervention under the Local Government Transition Act.A leader was appointed, Ketso Gordhan, and within just three weeks he and a multi-party committee of 15 councillors (on which I served) drew up a concrete turnaround plan. We slashed R2bn from the budget; we rebuilt financial controls; we put systems in place that restored accountability and professionalism. That plan became known as iGoli 2002.
The results were extraordinary. Financial stability was restored within two years. Service delivery resumed. The city went on to successfully host the 2002 World Summit on Sustainable Development, and later a large share of the 2010 Fifa World Cup. Those weren’t just events, they were international demonstrations that Johannesburg could function; that Joburg could shine.
What made that rescue work? A simple recipe: leadership, a plan, action and a willingness to embrace solutions across party lines.Gordhan included opposition voices like mine. He welcomed private sector expertise. And he understood the importance of transparency, even when the facts were grim.
Contrast that with today. In March, DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga sent a detailed rescue plan for Johannesburg to the president. The plan included practical, actionable steps to restore basic service delivery, stabilise city finances and rebuild institutional capacity. It was ignored.
This wasn’t some shot in the dark. The DA’s track record in government is well known —auditor-general reports confirm it; Ratings Afrika confirms it. Even national opinion polls, including among ANC voters, consistently rank the DA as the best-performing party when it comes to clean governance and service delivery.Yet the presidency turned its back.
Instead of engaging with that plan, we now have a Presidential Working Group that functions more like a talk shop. It locks in private partners but produces no outcomes. There’s no leader. No mandate. No published plan. No set of priorities. No Gantt chart. And time has now run out.
Let’s be clear: this cannot be about a PR clean-up for G20. The eyes of the world will indeed be on us. But this is about something far bigger. Johannesburg is SA’s economic capital. If the city fails, the province falters. And if Gauteng falters, the country slides backwards.
Change can happen
Johannesburg should be the engine of opportunity, not the face of dysfunction. We should be attracting investors, not embarrassing ourselves before them.The G20 is not just a diplomatic event. It’s a moment to showcase our capability, our readiness, our resilience. But right now the only thing we’re showcasing is our collapse.
This is a missed opportunity, but it doesn’t have to be a permanent one.We’ve seen before how a clear-eyed turnaround plan can work. It worked in 1999. And the blueprint hasn’t changed. Step one: appoint a real leader, not a ceremonial figurehead. Step two: publish a rescue plan that contains timelines, deliverables and accountability mechanisms. Step three: involve the best available people, including from opposition parties and the private sector, and allow them to do their jobs.
The alternative? A worsening debt spiral, deeper service failure, escalating protests and further erosion of public trust. The costs will not be limited to Johannesburg. They will be national. They may even be generational.
But here’s the good news: it’s not too late to change course.
If the national government is serious about governance, it must treat Johannesburg’s crisis with the urgency it deserves. If the president is sincere about rebuilding investor confidence, it starts with fixing the streets, turning the lights on and restoring dignity to this great city.
The DA has offered solutions. We are prepared to serve. We have shown in places like Cape Town, Midvaal and uMngeni that clean, effective governance is possible. Johannesburg can join that list, but only if there’s political will.Hope is not lost. We’ve done it before. We can do it again.
• Moriarty, a member of the committee of 15 tasked with turning Johannesburg around during 1998-2000, is DA chief whip in the Gauteng legislature.
MIKE MORIARTY: Johannesburg fixed its late 1990s crisis — it can do it again now
Back then there was a real intervention — not a working group or a task team — under the Local Government Transition Act
