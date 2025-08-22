KHANYISA MONQO AND PIERRE LE ROUX: Finding a needle in the bun

A night out at a well-known wine farm restaurant in Stellenbosch turned into a medical emergency and legal battle after a patron swallowed a sharp, needle-like object with her hamburger.
The case, Williams vs Beyerskloof Wine Bar, was recently heard by the high court and raised important questions about food safety, negligence and how SA law protects consumers when things go wrong.
It serves as a timely reminder of the high standard of care expected of businesses in the food and hospitality industry.
The plaintiff frequently dined at the establishment with her husband. On the evening in question she ordered a hamburger with sides, along with water and wine.
While eating her meal she suddenly experienced intense discomfort, as if she had swallowed something sharp and foreign. She attempted to force it down but continued to struggle. Alarmed, she excused herself and went to the bathroom, where she tried to dislodge the object by coughing.
When this failed and she began to notice blood, she panicked and became emotional. She returned to the table in distress, told her husband she couldn’t get the object out and asked to leave, explaining that she had wet herself from the shock and discomfort.
She urgently asked to see a doctor, and the couple rushed to the emergency room at the Mediclinic in Stellenbosch. There she was admitted and referred to an ENT specialist, who ordered X-rays. The results revealed that a needle-like object was lodged in her throat.
The specialist attempted to remove it manually but was unsuccessful. Since she had ingested wine earlier during the dinner, immediate surgery was not possible.
Seven hours later doctors attempted to remove the object by way of surgery, but the operation failed. She was hospitalised for continued monitoring while receiving medication intended to help her body eliminate the object naturally. X-rays were taken twice daily, after about five days the foreign object was no longer visible on the scans.
The incident caused the plaintiff considerable physical discomfort and emotional trauma, particularly because a family friend of hers had previously passed away after swallowing a fishbone.
During cross-examination she testified that she had no reason to suspect there was anything foreign in her food at the time and maintained that the object must have been in the hamburger, as that was the only food she had consumed that evening.
What the restaurant said
The restaurant did not dispute that the incident had taken place; however, it firmly denied any liability for what had occurred. In its defence the general manager, who is also the cofounder of the business, took the stand and explained the restaurant’s standard procedures.
He testified that Beyerskloof Wine Bar had never experienced an incident of this nature before. As the person responsible for sourcing all food ingredients, he assured the court that all suppliers were reputable and that strict food safety standards were followed throughout the preparation and service process.
On the evening in question the restaurant was being managed by the head waitress, and the general manager was not personally present. He emphasised that all kitchen and serving staff were fully trained in food handling and health and safety protocols.
According to his testimony, had any of the staff noticed a foreign object in the food at any point during preparation or plating it would have been removed immediately. He relied on the restaurant’s clean track record and internal processes to support the argument that this must have been an isolated and unforeseeable incident.
Legally, the defendant argued that the test for negligence is twofold: that negligence cannot be established merely by showing that the incident occurred or by pointing out after the fact how it could have been avoided; and that the greater the likelihood of harm the easier it is for a court to find that the harm was reasonably foreseeable.
The restaurant further contended that just because harm occurred does not automatically mean that the steps they took were unreasonable.Ultimately, its defence rested on the position that this was a rare and unexpected occurrence that could not have been foreseen or prevented by the restaurant, and that this alone should not give rise to a finding of negligence.
What the court said
The court carefully considered whether it was appropriate to apply the doctrine of res ipsa loquitur in this case, given the absence of direct evidence as to how the foreign object ended up in the plaintiff’s food. This legal principle, translated from Latin as “the thing speaks for itself”, allows a court to infer negligence when the nature of the incident strongly suggests that it would not have occurred without someone having failed in their duty of care.
For the inference of negligence to arise based on this doctrine, the court confirmed that three key requirements must be met: the nature of the incident must be such that it would not ordinarily happen without negligence; the instrumentality or thing that caused the harm must have been under the exclusive control of the defendant; and there must be no reasonable or plausible alternative explanation for how the incident occurred.
In this matter all three elements were satisfied. The sharp object was embedded in food served by the defendant’s restaurant, something that plainly should not occur in the ordinary course of a meal. The restaurant had full control over the preparation and handling of the food, and there was no evidence to suggest the object could have come from any other source. On that basis the court accepted the plaintiff’s version and held that negligence could be reasonably inferred from the facts alone.
The court ultimately found in favour of the plaintiff and awarded her damages for the harm and trauma she endured.
Consumer safety is priority
The case reaffirms that consumer safety is a top priority, and food establishments must go beyond simply meeting industry standards they must actively attempt to prevent harm.
For legal practitioners, Williams vs Beyerskloof Wine Bar offers a useful reminder of how res ipsa loquitur can assist plaintiffs in consumer claims, especially where the harm arises in the ordinary course of dining and direct evidence is hard to come by.
This case is a sobering reminder that even a trusted restaurant can slip up, and when they do the law must be ready to step in. For businesses in the food industry let this be your warning: if something foreign ends up on a customer’s plate, you may have more to answer for than just a bad review.
• Monqo is candidate attorney, and Le Roux director, at Herold Gie Attorneys.
KHANYISA MONQO AND PIERRE LE ROUX: Finding a needle in the bun
A sobering reminder that even a trusted restaurant can slip up, and when they do the law must be ready to step in
