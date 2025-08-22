DAAN STEENKAMP: Understanding SA’s investment freeze
Root cause of our stagnation is a philosophy of interventionism that assumes growth requires redistribution, subsidies and protection
Despite the abundance of grand economic strategies and much-publicised government-corporate “investment accords”, productive investment in SA has been slowing to a halt. South Africans are becoming poorer as a result. Our per capita income adjusted for inflation has been declining for a decade.
SA’s investment freeze reflects the effect of government intervention to make the economy more state-directed and orientated to achieve transformation goals. The government’s antagonistic stance towards business and its unwillingness to make hard decisions to address the fiscal deterioration have made things worse. Regular policy shifts related to land reform, nationalisation and mining also keep unsettling investors. One cannot subordinate all policies to public interest goals such as transformation without compromising investment and long-term economic growth...
