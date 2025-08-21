Both contracts climbed more than 1% in the prior session
Petrochemical states shift to plastic profits, derailing treaty as microplastic pollution surges
Jurisdiction cannot be part of the grounds for the appeal as the matter was decided by the Competition Appeal Court, lawyer argues
DA polling suggests that if South Africans voted today, the ANC would not get more than 20% of the vote in Johannesburg
Once a $900m trophy, Moranbah North has become the ultimate acid test of Anglo’s turnaround plan
Itac invokes WTO rules to shield local mills from a flood of cheap imports imperilling the industry
Industry body says sector is shielded for now, but prolonged burden could weaken margins and erode competitiveness
Mass call-up signals the government is pressing ahead with its plan to take control of Gaza’s biggest urban hub
Loose forward makes his fourth start for the Boks against Australia on Saturday
Yacht design continues to be fairly traditional, but in its 150th year, Lürssen has created something unique.
CARTOON: Manamela puts lipstick on a pig
Higher education minister Manamela places three Setas under administration
Buti Manamela vows to steady NSFAS and create new funding model
EDITORIAL: Workplace training unfit for purpose, so end rot in Setas
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Treasury’s surgical strike on wasteful spending
Ramaphosa fires Nkabane ahead of make-or-break appropriations vote
