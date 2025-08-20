WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA must retain export markets amid shifting global trade landscape
The work must be rooted in collaboration among business, organised agriculture, academia and the government
The access to the various export markets that some SA industries enjoy now is the result of the efforts of the past two decades. What is critical for the sustained success of our export markets is the initiatives we take now in the changing global trading system to secure constant access, and to open more avenues.
Regarding the agricultural sector, in the early 2000s we exported about $2bn worth of products. From the mid-2000s to the 2010s we managed to secure more export markets and SA’s agricultural exports gained momentum. In 2018 SA’s agricultural exports crossed the $10bn mark, and have remained robust since. ..
