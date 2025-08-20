GERHARD RUDOLPH AND TOBIE JORDAAN: Boards must be more proactive in dealing with business distress

Liquidations were down 2.4% in SA in the first five months of the year compared to 2024, according to Stats SA, but this might not be the good news it appears to be at first glance. This is because the current statistics may not reflect the actual situation on the ground.
Liquidation figures are heavily reliant on data from the offices of the Master of the High Court, where delays and backlogs are common. Some businesses might be closer to the edge than the current figures suggest.
Against the backdrop of SA’s ailing economy, the drop in liquidations suggests pressure is building. Structural weaknesses and sector-specific constraints are starting to catch up. It is to be hoped that company directors will be proactive taking the right decisions on restructurings and insolvencies at the right time rather than waiting until it is too late.
The current reality in SA is that we are no longer only dealing with typical black swan events such as the Covid-19 pandemic a few years ago. Businesses across a range of sectors are under ongoing and sustained pressure, and the cracks are starting to show.
Sectors likely to be hardest hit
Driven by a mix of economic pressure, uncertainty and infrastructure failures, especially in energy, transport and logistics, we are likely to see an increase in business distress across the board in the next 6-12 months. Some of the sectors expected to be hardest hit include financial services, construction, manufacturing, steel and textiles and clothing.
The construction sector is under enormous pressure as a result of the general economic slowdown and reduced infrastructure spending. Some big players have already filed for business rescue, and this trend is likely to continue.
Also in dire straits is the steel sector, which is at tipping point. In fact, the largest steel producer in sub-Saharan Africa could wind down its operations by September, and with imports flooding in and structural problems persisting, a number of the smaller players in the sector may also have their backs against the wall.
The textile and clothing industry is at risk because consumer spending is down, and local producers are struggling to compete with cheaper imports.
Manufacturing is also showing signs of contraction. The Absa Bank Manufacturing Index, a monthly economic indicator that measures the health and sentiment of SA’s manufacturing sector, has been below the neutral mark for eight consecutive months. This tells a story of shrinking activity.
Agriculture, which we would normally look to as a big employer and knock-on generator of industrial consumption, is clearly also under major pressure. And, of course, SA now faces 30% tariffs on exports to the US, affecting our most exposed sectors — steel, automotives and vehicles, and agriculture.
Temporary relief measures merely a panacea
In response, we may start to see some relief measures or support packages similar to those provided during the Covid-19 pandemic. This could be problematic, not to mention temporary. The relief granted during Covid-19 was a plaster for a gunshot wound. Many of the businesses that made use of that relief were in distress long before the pandemic and it is much the same situation now.
What is to be done then? While boards cannot control macroeconomic and other external factors, they can at least ensure their own houses are in order by strengthening board governance and being proactive in exploring their options with restructuring and insolvency.
In this, companies in distress might find some relief in developments such as the establishment of the insolvency court in the high court of Johannesburg. This is likely to have a positive effect because lenders and investors tend to worry about delays in the court processes around business rescue, and the new court should be able to speed up business rescue and insolvency matters.
The weather is stormy, but companies with proactive boards and good governance are more likely to reach calmer waters.
• The authors are partners at Bowmans.
