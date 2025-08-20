ANTON GILLIS: How to ensure ego tax does not scupper your business

In boardrooms across the globe a silent killer is undermining business success. It’s not market disruption, technological change or economic uncertainty. It is ego. When we as leaders prioritise being right over doing what is right, when we build walls around ideas instead of bridges between people, we’re paying what I call the ego tax.
The cost of this ego tax is real and measurable. It shows up in missed opportunities when leaders dismiss ideas that don't align with their vision. It manifests in stagnant innovation when teams learn to stop offering creative solutions. Most damaging of all, it creates cultures where the most valuable perspectives, particularly those of women and other underrepresented voices, remain unheard because people have learnt that challenging the leader’s thinking isn’t always welcomed.
In SA the legacy of exclusion still echoes in boardrooms and hiring practices. Now, 31 years into our democracy, inclusion is thankfully becoming part of our generational mindset and is in many industry sectors no longer a false narrative. According to a study by KPMG, SA has emerged as a leading example of gender diversity, surpassing its G20 counterparts due to the introduction of gender and diversity targets by the JSE in 2015. In the top-100 listed companies, women hold 29% of board positions, outperforming major G20 exchanges where the average is 20%. And, while we still have a long way to go, I see the shift particularly in networks like the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO), where there’s been a notable rise in women-led businesses joining our ranks.
The EO is a global network of more than 19,000 business owners spanning more than 60 countries. In SA, active chapters flourish in major cities, welcoming entrepreneurs whose businesses generate at least $1m in annual turnover. Central to the EO experience are small confidential groups called forums, where members meet regularly to share experiences and challenge each other’s thinking. Just by having a more diverse group of entrepreneurs, especially women, has reshaped my understanding of effective leadership and helped me move beyond ego-driven approaches.
What I’ve noticed is how the women in my EO forum consistently challenge the narratives I create for myself. Their questions often come from perspectives I wouldn’t naturally think to explore, and that’s exactly what makes their input so powerful. These viewpoints, shaped by different lived experiences, bring emotional depth and long-term thinking that has fundamentally shifted how I approach risk and decision-making.
Real leadership isn’t about having it all together or rushing to fix every problem, but about showing up as your most honest, unfiltered self and creating environments where others feel safe to do the same, and I’ve seen how women champion this approach. By including diverse perspectives from people of different backgrounds, ages, cultures and experiences, they naturally foster psychological safety where vulnerability becomes a strength rather than a weakness. I’ve learnt that it’s about admitting when you don’t have all the answers and acknowledging uncertainty while still moving forward with purpose. The ability to respond with genuine care is what truly distinguishes a leader from a manager.
Being able to lead with purpose rather than pride, lift others up without seeking credit, and listen without needing to dominate the conversation, are all indicators of someone who leads without ego. Seeing how women entrepreneurs master these skills has shaped my own leadership approach, reminding me that influence isn’t about control, it’s about contribution.
Many women entrepreneurs have demonstrated to me that supporting others during moments of vulnerability requires deep emotional intelligence. This has shown me that leadership isn’t just about vision, decisiveness or strategy, it is also about presence, empathy and the ability to create safe spaces for others. These aren’t soft skills, they are powerful capabilities that build meaningful teams and resilient businesses.
For leaders ready to embrace this evolution I suggest actively seeking perspectives from people whose experiences differ from your own, creating space for honest dialogue where vulnerability is welcomed, and listening to understand rather than to defend.
Diversity goes beyond race and gender — it is diverse perspectives, diverse cultures and diverse skills. True inclusion requires us to look deeper. It’s about embracing difference in all its forms.
Leaders who wish to thrive are those who have the humility to learn from colleagues whose different experiences have taught them different approaches to leadership challenges.
• Gillis is president of the EO’s Cape Town chapter and CEO of Hamac Asset Management.
