NOBUNTU HLAZO-WEBSTER: Why is the DA committed to proactively disadvantaging jobseekers in the workplace?

Build One SA (Bosa) introduced the progressive Fair Pay Bill in parliament in June as a political party responding to the direct lived experiences of many young SA graduates and professionals struggling to access much-needed fair and equitable employment opportunities.
In essence, the bill proposes two simple yet foundational legislative interventions: it prohibits employers from asking for or using a job applicant’s previous salary to decide how much to offer them in a new role, and it proposes a mandatory requirement that all job advertisements include a salary range for the advertised position. These are evidence-based measures that mirror international best practice and are long overdue in this country.
Yet DA MP and long-time free market capitalist Michael Bagraim dismissed the bill and its proposed amendments in a recent interview on radio, arguing that “the reality is that employers will always ask what you earned” and that “this bill will not create jobs.”
To his first point, while it may be the case that employers will always ask what you earned, this is precisely what process the Fair Pay Bill aims to challenge. The idea that simply because a practice occurs regularly you ought not to challenge it, is dangerous and ultimately against meaningful reform.
Second, relating to job creation, evidence exists to show that legislation like the Fair Pay Bill does in fact contribute to job growth. Studies from the US, UK and mainland Europe confirm that when companies disclose salary ranges they attract more and better-quality applicants. This is especially true among youth and previously disadvantaged groups.
In Slovakia, mandatory salary disclosures led to wider job applications and higher average wages. In US states like California and New York transparency laws resulted in a surge of job postings and greater labour market efficiency. By levelling the playing field and removing unjust pay anchors, this Bill makes it easier for jobseekers to access formal work, while helping employers reach a broader talent pool, not harder as Bagraim would argue.
Importantly, he is out of touch with the modern labour market, especially the one confronting young professionals, first-generation graduates and black and previously disadvantaged jobseekers in SA today.Through Bagraim the DA claims most companies already disclose pay ranges in job adverts. This is patently false. In the private sector most job postings hide pay behind vague phrases like “market-related” or “competitive,” leaving jobseekers to guess what fair compensation might be.
Importantly, the notion that most companies advertise their salary range openly is mistaken and out of touch with the modern labour market, especially the one confronting young professionals, first-generation graduates and black jobseekers in SA today.
The lack of pay transparency gives employers the upper hand, allowing them to offer less than the position is worth, often to those most desperate for work. This disproportionately affects black professionals, women and young jobseekers, as they are groups who already earn less due to historical and structural pay discrimination. When the starting point is unfair, every salary negotiation that follows becomes a cycle of underpayment.
Through Bagraim, the DA argues that existing legislation such as the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and Labour Relations Act already protects workers. But this argument misses the point entirely. While these laws protect employees once they are employed, there is currently no law that governs how employers treat applicants during the recruitment process.
The Employment Equity Act itself acknowledges in its preamble that past discriminatory laws have created pay disparities that still persist. Yet no SA law explicitly prohibits reliance on past remuneration, which is a practice that reinforces the very disparities the constitution and Employment Equity Act seek to undo.
The Fair Pay Bill fills that gap. It ensures that starting pay is determined by the value of the role, not the value a previous employer placed on the candidate, often influenced by bias or cost-cutting. And it compels employers to disclose pay up front, making job applications more transparent and empowering workers from the outset.
SA would not be alone in passing this kind of legislation. States across the US, including California, New York and Colorado, have already banned salary history questions and implemented pay transparency laws. Former US president Joe Biden even issued an executive order requiring the same from all federal contractors.
In the UK and Australia similar legislation is being debated or voluntarily implemented by leading firms. These laws work. They narrow pay gaps, improve transparency and empower jobseekers. Far from being a “handbrake on job creation,” they help level the playing field in the hiring process.
We’ve heard from thousands of South Africans who have been asked to produce pay slips for jobs they’re applying for, not after being hired but before even being considered. Many fear saying “no” will cost them the opportunity. Ultimately, this is a coercive practice. And in a country where unemployment is eye watering levels, particularly among youth, this pressure reinforces inequality.
Young workers shouldn’t be punished for what they earned in their first job. And they shouldn’t have to go into interviews blindfolded, unsure what the position pays while the employer knows everything about their current income.
Through Bagraim the DA’s view is not only legally flawed but also divorced from the real-world experience of jobseekers. In 2024 more than 6,700 South Africans signed a petition asking parliament to act. That’s not a “storm in a teacup.” That’s a national call for change.
SA has the highest income inequality in the world. We cannot solve that by telling young workers to “just ask” about salary, or to play along with discriminatory norms that were never meant to serve them.
The Fair Pay Bill is a measured, evidence-based intervention, one that complements existing law, strengthens our constitutional values, and gives the next generation of South Africans a fair start.
NOBUNTU HLAZO-WEBSTER: Why is the DA committed to proactively disadvantaging jobseekers in the workplace?
We cannot tell young workers to play along with discriminatory norms that were never meant to serve them
Build One SA (Bosa) introduced the progressive Fair Pay Bill in parliament in June as a political party responding to the direct lived experiences of many young SA graduates and professionals struggling to access much-needed fair and equitable employment opportunities.
In essence, the bill proposes two simple yet foundational legislative interventions: it prohibits employers from asking for or using a job applicant’s previous salary to decide how much to offer them in a new role, and it proposes a mandatory requirement that all job advertisements include a salary range for the advertised position. These are evidence-based measures that mirror international best practice and are long overdue in this country.
Yet DA MP and long-time free market capitalist Michael Bagraim dismissed the bill and its proposed amendments in a recent interview on radio, arguing that “the reality is that employers will always ask what you earned” and that “this bill will not create jobs.”
To his first point, while it may be the case that employers will always ask what you earned, this is precisely what process the Fair Pay Bill aims to challenge. The idea that simply because a practice occurs regularly you ought not to challenge it, is dangerous and ultimately against meaningful reform.
Second, relating to job creation, evidence exists to show that legislation like the Fair Pay Bill does in fact contribute to job growth. Studies from the US, UK and mainland Europe confirm that when companies disclose salary ranges they attract more and better-quality applicants. This is especially true among youth and previously disadvantaged groups.
In Slovakia, mandatory salary disclosures led to wider job applications and higher average wages. In US states like California and New York transparency laws resulted in a surge of job postings and greater labour market efficiency. By levelling the playing field and removing unjust pay anchors, this Bill makes it easier for jobseekers to access formal work, while helping employers reach a broader talent pool, not harder as Bagraim would argue.
Importantly, he is out of touch with the modern labour market, especially the one confronting young professionals, first-generation graduates and black and previously disadvantaged jobseekers in SA today. Through Bagraim the DA claims most companies already disclose pay ranges in job adverts. This is patently false. In the private sector most job postings hide pay behind vague phrases like “market-related” or “competitive,” leaving jobseekers to guess what fair compensation might be.
Importantly, the notion that most companies advertise their salary range openly is mistaken and out of touch with the modern labour market, especially the one confronting young professionals, first-generation graduates and black jobseekers in SA today.
The lack of pay transparency gives employers the upper hand, allowing them to offer less than the position is worth, often to those most desperate for work. This disproportionately affects black professionals, women and young jobseekers, as they are groups who already earn less due to historical and structural pay discrimination. When the starting point is unfair, every salary negotiation that follows becomes a cycle of underpayment.
Through Bagraim, the DA argues that existing legislation such as the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and Labour Relations Act already protects workers. But this argument misses the point entirely. While these laws protect employees once they are employed, there is currently no law that governs how employers treat applicants during the recruitment process.
The Employment Equity Act itself acknowledges in its preamble that past discriminatory laws have created pay disparities that still persist. Yet no SA law explicitly prohibits reliance on past remuneration, which is a practice that reinforces the very disparities the constitution and Employment Equity Act seek to undo.
The Fair Pay Bill fills that gap. It ensures that starting pay is determined by the value of the role, not the value a previous employer placed on the candidate, often influenced by bias or cost-cutting. And it compels employers to disclose pay up front, making job applications more transparent and empowering workers from the outset.
SA would not be alone in passing this kind of legislation. States across the US, including California, New York and Colorado, have already banned salary history questions and implemented pay transparency laws. Former US president Joe Biden even issued an executive order requiring the same from all federal contractors.
In the UK and Australia similar legislation is being debated or voluntarily implemented by leading firms. These laws work. They narrow pay gaps, improve transparency and empower jobseekers. Far from being a “handbrake on job creation,” they help level the playing field in the hiring process.
We’ve heard from thousands of South Africans who have been asked to produce pay slips for jobs they’re applying for, not after being hired but before even being considered. Many fear saying “no” will cost them the opportunity. Ultimately, this is a coercive practice. And in a country where unemployment is eye watering levels, particularly among youth, this pressure reinforces inequality.
Young workers shouldn’t be punished for what they earned in their first job. And they shouldn’t have to go into interviews blindfolded, unsure what the position pays while the employer knows everything about their current income.
Through Bagraim the DA’s view is not only legally flawed but also divorced from the real-world experience of jobseekers. In 2024 more than 6,700 South Africans signed a petition asking parliament to act. That’s not a “storm in a teacup.” That’s a national call for change.
SA has the highest income inequality in the world. We cannot solve that by telling young workers to “just ask” about salary, or to play along with discriminatory norms that were never meant to serve them.
The Fair Pay Bill is a measured, evidence-based intervention, one that complements existing law, strengthens our constitutional values, and gives the next generation of South Africans a fair start.
• Hlazo-Webster is an MP and Bosa deputy leader.
Scramble to rescue Goodyear tyre plant with 900 jobs at stake
FEATURE: SA’s artisanal miners call for stake in critical minerals boom
DUMA GQUBULE: Where is our minister in the presidency for joblessness?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Scramble to rescue Goodyear tyre plant with 900 jobs at stake
FEATURE: SA’s artisanal miners call for stake in critical minerals boom
DUMA GQUBULE: Where is our minister in the presidency for joblessness?
Goodyear SA plant in Kariega closes as workers accept improved payout
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.