LETTER: A bigger pie will aid the poor

On August 15, in his opening address at the national dialogue, President Cyril Ramaphosa asked a series of questions, including: “Why do so many people live in abject poverty and so few live lives of opulence?”
The answer is simple and known, which raises the question: “Why does government continue down its destructive path rather than opting for growth?”
Too many politicians and voters believe transformation can be achieved only by redistributing the small pie that is the SA economy; that this will result in growth and jobs and “opulence”. It will not (except perhaps for the connected few). SA must bake a bigger pie if we are to uplift the poor. The private sector has the recipe; the government simply needs to step aside.
The Free Market Foundation’s Liberty First initiative makes these and other growth-inducing recommendations:
Reduce the number of cabinet portfolios to 10.
Require the National Treasury to balance spending with revenue.
Implement a moratorium on new or increased tariffs.
Adjust the inflation target from the 3%-6% range to 0%-3%.
Strengthen the Reserve Bank’s core mandate to protect the value of the currency.
Privatise Eskom, Transnet, Denel, the Post Office, SAA and Prasa.
Add an opt-out clause to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act for the unemployed.
Amend the Labour Relations Act to prevent bargaining council agreements being extended to non-parties.
Repeal the National Health Insurance Act, and instead ...
Enable medical schemes and health insurers to offer low-cost healthcare to the indigent.
Repeal the Expropriation Act. Instead ...
Adopt legislation that rejects the paradigm of redistribution and places renewed emphasis on the principle of restitution.
Limit the number of regulations a specified regulator may adopt.
Decentralise policing.
Increase the number of prosecutors and develop support mechanisms for private prosecutions.
Uphold the rule of law.
All the president needs to do is let the people bake!
Gail Day Head of operations, Free Market Foundation
Gail Day
Head of operations, Free Market Foundation
