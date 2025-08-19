KEVIN ALLAN: Tariff shocks will create winners and losers among municipalities
Job losses from reduced US market access will lead to higher municipal arrears and more indigent people
19 August 2025 - 05:00
US President Donald Trump’s sweeping 30% tariffs on most SA exports, coupled with the looming expiry of the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa), have introduced a new and uneven set of pressures on local economies, pressures that will not be felt equally across the country.
While much of the commentary so far has focused on national trade balances, the municipal implications are immediate and profound. Industrial metros, port cities, agricultural towns and mining hubs will experience markedly different outcomes, depending on their sectoral mix, poverty levels and fiscal resilience. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.