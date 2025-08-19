Opinion

CARTOON: National dialogue phase two

19 August 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tuesday, August 19 2025
Tuesday, August 19 2025

Legacy foundations to meet to put national dialogue ‘back on track’

Boycotting bodies want less government control, dismiss national convention as a ‘talk shop’
National
1 day ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: National dialogue enters second phase

Eminent persons group, which includes Siya Kolisi, will guide the dialogue and ensure participation
Politics
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Iran trip shows defence force boss is a fool or saboteur

Team SA in Washington will have photos of our top general cosying up to Iran’s military chief shoved under their noses
Opinion
5 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: From one crisis to another in Ramaphosa’s leadership vacuum

President exposed again as Rudzani Maphwanya blunders into political and diplomatic terrain on Iran visit
Opinion
4 days ago

AfriForum and Solidarity withdraw from national dialogue first convention

Solidarity chair Flip Buys accused the ANC of ‘hijacking’ the dialogue
National
5 days ago
Monday, August 18 2025
Monday, August 18 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARTHINUS VAN STADEN: The cancer killing SA ...
Opinion
2.
GAVIN RICH: High ticket prices alert to SA Rugby
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JUN KAJEE: Trump’s poisoned chalice for the ANC
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Not too soon, not too late for ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Stats SA’s new jobs survey ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.