KOSHEEK SEWCHURRAN, NTOKOZO NTOMBELA AND QUINTON NAIDOO: Strategy, not stagecraft

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the national dialogue in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS
There is an SA that still works. You will find it at 2am in an acute care unit, where a young nurse steadies a frightened patient with a hand on the shoulder and a voice that says, “You’re not alone.”
You will find it in the cleaners who whisper jokes as they make a ward fresh for dawn, in the kitchen staff who know who prefers tea to coffee, in the registrar who chases down a specialist after a 12-hour shift. They do this while possibly paying rent, often far from work, and perhaps supporting a family in another province, and need to catch taxis to get home in the dark.
If a national dialogue means anything, it must begin here — with the people who hold the country up when the lights are low. And it must do more than listen. It must choose: a handful of moves that make their lives easier now, not in a decade. That is what strategy is for.
SA’s 2025 national dialogue has out to do something necessary and noble: invite the whole country into a conversation about who we are and where we’re going. We know our stubborn poverty and unemployment, frayed social fabric and everyday insecurity will not be solved by elected officials talking to themselves.
The dialogue’s promise is a re-made social contract from below — government and opposition, business and labour, civil society and traditional leaders, women and youth — striving to listen and act together.
Recent withdrawals by several legacy foundations and civic partners have shaken confidence. Rather than treat this as a rupture, we should hear it as feedback about design: the process is collecting policy ideas but not yet making strategic choices; it is consulting widely but not yet co-creating with those closest to the problems; it speaks of implementation but has not specified who, how, and with what resources.
The fix is not more talking. It is a visible, public strategy process that describes how testimony will be turned into decisions and decisions into delivery.
Strategy, not just policy
Policy sets rules, distributes resources and signals intent. Strategy chooses. It concentrates scarce attention, budget and capability on a winning aspiration, decides what will wait and designs the human systems that will deliver the result.
When a national process is organised by portfolios (each ministry arriving with a list), it naturally becomes a catalogue. Strategy begins elsewhere — around situations of concern that cut across portfolios and that citizens experience directly: youth pathways to dignified work; safety around schools and transport; clean, reliable local water; an ethical, capable local state.
For each situation the dialogue must seek answers to five plain questions in public: what end-state are we pursuing now? Where will we play first? How will we win? Who will deliver? What is the earliest proof that people will feel? Until these have specific answers, we are running a consultation, not seeking a strategy.
A strategy’s piercing centre is about framing winning aspiration: In the next two years, make everyday life measurably easier where inequality bites hardest. The strategy process is also about how we’ll judge options, with winning aspiration (the “inequality delta”): Does this choice cut time, cost, danger or distance for lower-income households within 12-24 months? If not, it waits.
Why talk without choices stalls
In the current conception, a nationwide process promises an avalanche of testimony. Without a decision lens this testimony becomes inventory. Everything sounds important; nothing is chosen. In that void, the centre reasserts itself, portfolios elbow back in, and we drift towards a policy laundry list: a worthy recommendation for every interest, a funding line for every cause, but no coherent path to move poverty, unemployment, inclusion or safety at scale.
South Africans know this pattern. They can smell a plan that announces a thousand things yet changes nothing. Interestingly, business does and not policy.Strategy accepts constraints as the engine of creativity. Because we cannot do everything, we choose a few consequential moves and sequence them.
We choose places and problems where the probability of near-term progress is highest, where success generates flywheel effects — confidence, capability and coalitions — that make the next move easier. We trade breadth for depth and opinion for proof.
And we name the decision rule that matters most now: the inequality delta. Does this option cut a queue from hours to minutes? Reduce a commute from two taxis to one? Shorten the distance between wage and rent? Make a clinic route safe enough for a grandmother to walk at dusk? If an option does not move that delta in 12-24 months, it belongs on a later slate.
Who is the dialogue for?
We say the dialogue is “inclusive,” but inclusion is not a microphone — it is influence. Civil society matters, but the unorganised majority — shift workers, nurses, teachers, cashiers, drivers, artisans, municipal crews, small business owners and the unemployed — rarely have the time, transport or representation to shape agendas. If they do not help name the situations of concern, the process will drift back to portfolio show-and-tell.
Let us therefore start with those in the trenches and ask the simplest strategic question: What one change would most shrink the gap between your effort and your dignity in the next two years? Strategy begins where the answers converge.
To make that real, redesign “inclusive”: run shift-friendly, workplace-based dialogues in hospitals, schools, depots and retail hubs; constitute stratified citizenpanels with stipends and support; give grassroots actors seats on choice panels and the right to trigger rapid feedback when early proofs slip. Move beyond listening sessions to shared authorship of the plan.
From policy catalogues to situations of concern
Instead of portfolios and policy lists, adopt a few situations of concern that citizens have named, then design the delivery system before the announcement. Three examples might illustrate the approach.
Essential-worker housing close to work and transport.Nurses in Gauteng tell us rent, distance and safety swallow their wages and weekends. Strategy here is about serviced land releases near hospitals and transport corridors; fast-tracked approvals; mixed-income builds with ring-fenced quotas for essential workers; employer-backed rentals. Name the owner and delivery coalition (public, civic, business). Specify the capabilities to build (planning approvals, community engagement, financing structures). Put down the first proofs citizens can recognise (parcels gazetted, approvals issued, units occupied by month X). Hard-wire the choice into budget votes and the medium term expenditure framework (MTEF); embed targets in annual performance plans, municipal integrated development plans and service delivery & budget implementation plans; bind ownership in performance agreements.
Safety around schools and clinics.Choose pilot districts. Deploy multi-agency teams — police, community patrollers, lighting and roads crews, school governing bodies, youth groups. Fix lighting and sightlines, regularise patrols, clear derelict lots, safeguard taxi ranks. Publish a single leading indicator — incidents per route per week — and update it publicly. When that number falls and stays down, people will feel the dialogue working.
Speeding up access to essential documents and services.People spend days standing in lines for IDs, grants and licences. The strategy involves hosting pop-up service days at workplaces and transit hubs, implementing booking and triage systems that actually work, and deploying backlog-busting teams with the authority to resolve bottlenecks. Early proof is evident and straightforward: posting average wait times weekly at ward offices and taxi ranks; clearing backlogs to meet set targets. Again: owner named, coalition formed, capability funded, budget plan published.
These are not decoration examples; they are tests of seriousness. If we cannot name owners, coalitions, capabilities, first proofs and budget paths for two or three such moves at the convention, we are not yet doing strategy.
Transparent rules for choosing
Trust hinges on how choices are made. Publish the decision rules the convention will use to select options for each situation of concern, and keep them few and legible. They should weigh: impact (reduction in harm/increase in dignity within 12—24 months), feasibility (capability and partnerships we can mobilise now), equity (who benefits first, especially the most marginalised), cost and time (affordability and time-to-first-proof), system effects (what we learn and what capability we build for the next move), and the inequality delta defined above. Require each proposed option to present these trade-offs in a short, public “option paper.” Hold open hearings where ward delegates, community groups and social partners interrogate assumptions. Then decide — publicly, with reasons. People accept hard trade-offs when they can see the criteria and the courage.
Follow-through the public can measure
Announce nothing that cannot also name an owner, a coalition, a small set of milestones and a single early indicator. Hold twice-yearly public reviews where owners report what shipped, what slipped, and what will change next. Empower an independent civil society verification panel to check claims and recommend course corrections. Pair numbers with human stories — a grandmother whose clinic route is now lit and patrolled; a young worker who moves from training to a formal job; a small-business owner who finally got a licence without losing a week in a queue. Numbers without stories don’t persuade; stories without numbers don’t endure. Strategy needs both.
From delivery slogans to delivery systems
Strategy is delivered by capability, not hope. For each adopted move, design the activity system: the front-line teams, the data and feedback loops; the procurement and legal instruments that unblock speed; the community interface that builds consent. If the “how” is a blank, it is not yet a plan. Where capability is thin, build it deliberately: mobile multi-agency teams around schools and clinics; trusted data stewards; rapid-response units to break backlogs; municipal partners able to implement with agility. Budget for capability as a first-order item, not an afterthought.
Hard-wiring choices into policy and budgets
Even the most inspired choices will evaporate if they do not enter the machinery of government. Link the dialogue’s outcomes to formal instruments so they are funded, owned, and tracked beyond a news cycle.
What “put it in the system” means — in plain English:
Medium-term expenditure framework: Government’s rolling three-year budget plan. If a dialogue choice matters, it must be in the MTEF so money is set aside beyond a single year.
Annual performance plans (APPs): Each department’s one-year delivery contract (outputs, targets, indicators). If it’s in the plan, the director-general/head of department is accountable for delivering it this year.
Integrated development plans (IDP): A municipality’s five-year plan for local priorities and big projects. If it’s in the plan, the city/town has adopted it as part of its development agenda.
Service delivery & budget implementation plans (SDBIP): The municipality’s one-year work schedule that ties the budget to quarterly targets (lights fixed, sites serviced). If it’s in the SDBIP, you can track monthly/quarterly progress.
Why it matters: When a dialogue commitment appears in the MTEF, the relevant annual performance plan, the municipal IDP, and the SDBIP, money, roles and timelines line up. Citizens can follow a clear line of sight from public promise to budget line to visible delivery.
To make this concrete, translate each adopted move into budget votes and the MTEF; embed targets in performance agreements for ministers, heads of department and municipal managers; align national commitments with municipal IDPs and SDBIPs; update APPs with the early indicators and milestones named at the convention. Publish a short “dialogue to budget” note for each adopted move so citizens can follow the money from appropriation to action.
Choosing to begin
We need the wind in the sails. Begin the convention with a day-in-the-life story of the future we intend, told in human detail. Then move quickly to adopt a handful of choices and publish the owners, milestones and early indicators. In wards and workplaces, start with aspiration — What would make you proud of this place in two years? — and end with selection — Which option do we choose first, and what will you contribute? Express each adopted situation as a one-line yearning charter — We yearn for dignified work that honours our skills; We yearn for safe spaces around our schools — and attach to each charter the first two or three moves that make it real now. Invite delegates to sign both the charter and the work.
SA knows how to talk. Now we must choose a few consequential moves that shrink everyday inequality. If we do that, the dialogue will be remembered not for the speeches, but for the day ordinary people felt the distance between their efforts and their dignity finally begin to close.
• Sewchurran is professor of leadership & strategy practice at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business. Ntombela is a principal consultant at Amrop Woodburn Mann. Naidoo is head of socioeconomic development at Kagiso Trust.
