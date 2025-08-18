KENNETH WYNNE: The case for saving SA’s towns

Cattle graze at a farm on the road between St.Francis Bay and Humansdorp with the Jeffreys Bay windfarm seen in the distance. Picture: WERNER HILLS
There’s a story we tell ourselves about SA’s future. It’s a story of cities — of Cape Town’s competent governance, Joburg’s decay but essential economic contribution, and Durban’s port. It’s a story in which the path to opportunity leads through urbanisation: people moving from smaller towns to cities in search of economic opportunity, education and better services.
There’s truth in that narrative. Cities are powerful engines of economic growth. They tend to have more resources and more easily attract talent and investment. But here’s the problem: not all South Africans live in cities. Many live in towns — towns that are shrinking, hollowing out, and in many cases being actively failed by the government.
According to the auditor-general’s latest report, only 41 out of 257 municipalities received clean audits in 2023/24. The rest — mostly towns — are struggling, or worse. The AG highlighted R5.2bn in irregular expenditure, service delivery shortfalls and widespread breakdowns in governance.
Municipalities’ vices — corruption, growing debt and lack of planning — are slowly killing our towns and the dreams of those who live there. This manifests in the growing number of potholes, electricity and water outages that kill small businesses, government clinics that are unable to treat patients and schools that are failing children.
A recentletterin theFinancial Mail captured the mood well: “Main streets now resemble abandoned movie sets,” the author wrote. “Boarded-up shops, crumbling pavements and failing infrastructure have replaced once-vibrant centres.” These towns — Fort Beaufort, Douglas and Parys — were once functional. They had beautiful public spaces, working councils and a sense of local pride and care.
Our towns should be places of abundance, not decay. A child growing up in an SA town should be able to be safe, receive a good education and find employment or, better yet, create employment there. Yet that is not what is happening — and the cost is mounting.
Municipal failure, asMichael Averyrecently argued, isn’t just a local inconvenience — it’s a macroeconomic problem (“You can’t grow an economy on a foundation of municipal failure', April 15). If half the country’s municipalities can’t provide basic services, national growth will continue to stall. Investors notice. So do families making decisions about where to live and where to build their lives.
As towns deteriorate, manufacturers relocate, entrepreneurs look elsewhere and people stop building new houses. The result is a downward spiral: fewer jobs, fewer opportunities and fewer reasons to stay. And to the detriment of the municipality, a shrinking rates base.
Over time municipalities’ rates base should grow so that a capable government can invest in infrastructure and rebuild these towns. But that won’t happen overnight. Most towns in SA are in deep trouble and it will take a long time to turn things around.
Municipalities should become credible again. Infrastructure should be functional again. Then, and only then, can towns begin to rebuild. If towns are turned around, towns can become magnets for growth. Businesses can thrive, homes can be built, and over time people and investment will return.
There is hope. Towns like Mossel Bay, Meyerton and Jeffreys Bay show that success is possible. They’ve attracted residents and visitors alike, thanks to functional governance, stable infrastructure and clear long-term strategic planning. Hopefield, profiled onBusinessLIVE, offers something more understated (“Keep calm and let Hopefield change you”, June 18). It’s not flashy, but it’s working.
So, what would it take to support our towns? For starters, it means serious attention to local government reform — not just technical interventions, but accountability and capability. Municipal managers should be selected on merit and track record of delivery. Infrastructure investment needs to be prioritised.
National government should also prioritise funding for implementation-ready infrastructure projects in municipalities — those that can move quickly to delivery, create jobs and restore confidence in service delivery. The department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs should move beyond crisis management to long-term systems-building that empowers municipalities to deliver for its residents.
We’re already seeing residents stepping in where government has failed. In the Northwest’s Ditsobotla area — one of those abandoned movie-set places — residents, businesses and farmers have established the Ditsobotla Services Association, which shares borehole water, pumps and expertise to keep taps flowing and basic infrastructure functioning.
In other towns organisations and residents fix potholes and sink boreholes for water provision, but these interventions are not sustainable. Not every town has a committed and resourceful civic group, and residents shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden of municipal failure.
The upcoming 2026 local government election will be an important opportunity to begin this shift — to prioritise capable leadership, restore service delivery and begin moving forward. None of this is easy. But pretending only cities can carry the whole country is a political and economic illusion. If SA’s towns fail, it too may fail.
Wynne is an aide to the mayor of Cape Town. He writes in his personal capacity.
