NTSAPHOKAZI MADYIBI: Can we talk our way out of crisis?

As the national dialogue kicks off we must ask: will this be a turning point for SA, or just another tick box exercise?
What has been clear since the 2024 general elections is that we have entered a new era of politics in our country, even though this period has not been properly named. Support for SA’s once powerful liberation movement, the ANC, declined to about 40% — a clear sign that South Africans no longer have trust in the party as a government.
What if the national dialogue is our opportunity to reimagine SA beyond liberation politics? What if this moment isn’t just about recovering from the crisis, but about recognising that the very framework we’ve used to “fix” SA is part of what broke it?
The country is at the end of the liberation politics era. The national dialogue must confront this reality or risk becoming irrelevant.
Progress without new thinking
This dialogue, though government-facilitated, is being positioned as a society-wide, people-led process to reflect, reset and reimagine SA’s future, but already its limits are showing.
The DA, a key partner in the government of national unity (GNU), has opted out of the process, citing the ANC’s arrogance and bad faith. Despite the ANC’s loss at the polls, the GNU arrangement has kept it in power, enabling the party to act as if it still commands a majority.
The legacy foundations have also expressed their discontent at how the national dialogue is being planned, even proposing postponement to October to allow for proper logistical planning.
Meanwhile, the country remains in the grip of deep, layered crises: unemployment still sky high, persistent poverty and inequality, and corruption and crime that threatens our social fabric.
Yes, a nation that speaks together can find common ground. But speech without substance is just noise. If we’re still solving today’s problems with yesterday’s ideas, we’re not transforming, we’re rehearsing failure.
In the 2024 elections we witnessed a historic shift. SA was pushed into coalition governance (the second such arrangement since the 1994 democratic transition). This presents an opportunity for new political voices, ideas, values and pragmatic ways towards achieving political outcomes. This moment wasn’t just symbolic, it was confirmation that the era of liberation politics is over.
The unravelling continues. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive revelations implicating political leaders in criminal syndicates and revealing systemic interference have exposed just how rotten the foundations have become. The movement that once promised a better life for all has failed to deliver even the basics.
The decline in public trust is not accidental, it’s earned. And it reinforces what many of us have known: the solutions of yesterday cannot fix the problems of today.
The work ahead — beyond symbolism
If this national dialogue is to be more than political theatre, it must open the space for genuine renewal, not just of policy but of imagination. That means creating room for new voices, especially those outside party politics; naming and confronting the systemic failures of the post-liberation era; and accepting that a new political culture, rooted in merit, accountability and innovation, is not a luxury. It’s a necessity.
We are not just in a governance crisis. We are in a transition between political paradigms. The old is collapsing. The new is not yet fully formed. And that is exactly what makes this moment urgent.
Unemployment in SA is not just a statistic, it’s a national wound. Nearly half of job seekers do not have a matric, and there is an entire generation aged over 35 who have never worked and don’t even have an income tax number, despite decades of promises of a “better life for all.”
It’s not enough to chant “we must create jobs.” We must ask: what kind of jobs will lift the majority into economic dignity? If the national dialogue doesn’t deal with this reality, it will be speaking past the people who need it most.
Racism continues to poison our communities, schools and workplaces. It’s often weaponised for political gain or invoked selectively when convenient. The recent cases of young children facing racism remind us how deeply the problem persists. If we truly want to live in a nonracial society we need robust accountability mechanisms and the courage to imagine SA beyond racial lines. This is the only way to build a country that feels like home to all its people.
Thirty years after democracy, the same people who negotiated at Codesa are positioning themselves to negotiate over SA’s next 30 years. But the mindsets, values and ideologies of yesterday cannot solve today’s problems. Liberation politics was built to “fight and win,” not to “govern and build”. It served its historical purpose, but now we must equip ourselves with a new toolkit to govern and build.
If we are to spend millions on a national dialogue we must demand that it reflects a new political culture, one that values excellence, accountability and problem-solving, rather than a recycling of the past.
The national dialogue must not become a eulogy to a dying era. It must become a blueprint for what comes next. This is the end of something. But it can also be the beginning. If we are brave enough to let go of the frameworks that no longer serve us, this can be the generation that stops rehearsing decline, and starts building the future.
• Madyibi is founder of the Vuka movement for system reform in SA.
