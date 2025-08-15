Metal rises for third consecutive session amid rising expectation of rate cut in September following tame inflation data
Friday, August 15 2025
Attendees will not be able to engage meaningfully with SA’s challenges, says chair Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi
It is trying to create a ‘perpetrator-free’ crime that is endorsed by the entire population
Motor industry warns urgent action is needed to protect it from the flood of imports
Business Leadership SA launches tracker to monitor progress of government’s pledged overhauls
Europe, Ukraine seek a say in any endgame after Kyiv says talks with Trump on Wednesday were ‘pivotal’
Lara Markthaler has been on the slopes since she was two; now her sights are set on the 2026 Winter Olympics
Studio H's experiential approach to food and design redraws the drawing board.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Maphwanya lobs a trade bomb
NATASHA MARRIAN: From one crisis to another in Ramaphosa’s leadership vacuum
PETER BRUCE: Iran trip shows defence force boss is a fool or saboteur
Foreign ministry distances SA from SANDF chief’s comments on Iran
Exporters set to share shipping costs, intelligence as tariffs bite
Iran’s rulers face existential choice: diplomacy or defiance
