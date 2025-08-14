NOMATEMBA TAMBO: Nigeria needs fresh leadership

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu has defended the election as credible. Picture: AFOLABI SOJUNDE/REUTERS
Nigeria’s energetic young population is suffering, as many in our region are. It continues to watch on — seemingly helpless — as its neighbours enjoy a sustained period of socioeconomic growth.
Those fortunate enough leap at opportunities to leave the country for universities and jobs in Europe, the US and the Middle East.
While the situation may seem bleak at present, Nigerians, like South Africans, are all too familiar with struggle. Both of our populations have proven that they can overcome the odds and breach major barriers holding them back.
SA and Nigeria are two nations with a similar history of repression, of false promises and of untapped potential. As we learn from our past we must focus efforts on securing our future — a future directed by the younger generation and one that drives forward our socioeconomic development.
Despite being one of the world’s highest-potential economies, Nigeria, like others on our continent, has in recent years failed to harness the power of a young population many other countries yearn for.As a result, restlessness and public discontent is growing.
It is palpable. Just 27% of those eligible to vote did so in 2023, with many questioning if there was a point in voting, citing the similarities among mainstream parties and politicians and a history of broken promises.
The reality today is that Nigeria is facing performance challenges. Although some progress has been made since the Tinubu administration took office, annual inflation remains at over 20%, close to record highs. Other issues, including perceived widespread corruption and excessive bureaucratic red tape, are also hindering development.
As a result, international companies remain wary of doing business in the country, a problem compounded by Nigeria’s greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in 2023 — along with my own SA — brought about by deficiencies in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing practices.
With lower foreign investment, Nigerians are having to pay the price. Millions are struggling to buy food, let alone start new businesses. The World Bank estimates that more than 56% of the population — well over 120-million people — live in poverty, an increase of 40% on the 2018 level.
With continued underinvestment in education, many have resorted to crime.Last year marked a decade since the world witnessed the horrific kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls by Boko Haram in Chibok. Most of these girls have not been seen since.
In early August more than 50 people were kidnapped in Zamfara state in northwest Nigeria by “armed bandits” seeking ransom, the latest in a string of attacks and kidnappings occurring predominantly in the country’s northern quarters, which will in no time be replaced by newer incidents in regional papers.
Family members and human rights organisations continue to call for the government to take firm action, but recent administrations have struggled to grapple with the problem.
Nigeria’s many challenges are well publicised, but solutions have long proven elusive. Differences between the main political parties have become more blurred and democracy appears to be weakening.A healthy democracy is not one where barely one quarter of people vote.
Today, Nigeria’s Democracy Day is celebrated annually on June 12 to commemorate the election of the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) Moshood “MKO” Abiola on that date in 1993. The election saw Abiola receive more than 58% of the votes in what was considered one of the freest and fairest elections since the country gained independence.
Abiola was arrested and charged with treason after declaring himself the rightful winner in 1994, dying in 1998 while in detention. His death is a reminder of the importance of democracy as an instrument in bringing about needed reform. Today, his legacy lives on.
The SDP has been relatively dormant since the events of 1993, but its ideology has remained and is arguably as important today as it ever has been, even if most young Nigerians may not be familiar with its rich history.
Today the party is led by Prince Adewole Adebayo, a distinguished lawyer, philanthropist and businessperson who is invoking the spirit of the late MKO Abiola in his unique manner.Adebayo has spoken of the need to unite the country, eliminate poverty and systemic corruption, and empower the youth, putting country before self. He boasts strong business relations, including with Washington, and hopes to become president in 2027.
It would seem that the SDP under Adebayo’s leadership is a logical solution to Nigeria’s current day challenges. Ultimately, Nigerians must search among themselves for a lasting solution, one that puts the country on the right path to success.
While the 2027 presidential elections may seem distant right now, political campaigning, infighting and finger-pointing has already begun.The country’s population, especially the younger generation, must put all this noise behind them and look to secure their own future.
The best way of doing so may just be to support a party that has lay dormant for more than 30 years waiting for the right moment to be reactivated en masse.It would appear this moment has arrived.
• Tambo was SA high commissioner to the UK between 2018 and 2022.
