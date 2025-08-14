Opinion

CARTOON: Palestine unrecognisable

14 August 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, August 14 2025
Bombing intensifies in Gaza City after plan by Israel to expand Hamas offensive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the new offensive will focus on Gaza City, which he describes as Hamas’ ‘capital of terrorism’
World
2 days ago

Israel says it ‘has no choice’ but to finish the job against Hamas

A planned new offensive against two remaining strongholds in Gaza has been met with stern criticism
World
3 days ago

Hamas leader in Cairo to salvage ceasefire talks as Israel bombards Gaza City

Foreign ministers of 24 countries say humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached ‘unimaginable levels’
World
1 day ago

Australia to recognise Palestine statehood at UN in September

A two-state solution is the best hope to end conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says
World
2 days ago

Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu’s Gaza plan

Decision to seize Gaza City could be a ‘death sentence for the people we love most’, Lishay Miran Lavi, wife of hostage, tells rally
World
3 days ago
