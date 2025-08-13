PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: SOE reforms: do the hard things now
Apex-level publications and policy road maps need to keep directors, ministers and creditors on the same page
People sometimes take me to one side and ask if I’m “OK” dealing with the merry-go-round of structural reform attempts in SA. I gently reassure them, but the merry-go-round can sometimes start to grate. Now is such a time.
The issue is a confluence of factors regarding state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and reforms to our network industries. At its core are questions about how complex reforms are undertaken over a long period when they involve SOE directors, ministers who have conflicting policy-regulatory-shareholding “hats” and creditors, and where there are antagonistic instincts set against reforms. Corruption, vested interests and political connections all catalyse problems, but we should be clear they are not necessarily causal. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.