JOHN STEENHUISEN: DA plan to turbocharge the economy will ignite growth, jobs and hope
The party’s actionable and evidence-based plan is the shot in the arm our country needs
13 August 2025 - 05:00
If you live in SA and are not part of the politically connected elite, life is harder than it was 17 years ago. The numbers don’t lie — SA is poorer in real terms. GDP per capita has declined 8%-10% since 2008.
Not only are we poorer, but fewer jobs are available, electricity is unaffordable, our infrastructure is collapsing, our municipalities are failing to deliver services, and we live in constant fear of violent criminals. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.