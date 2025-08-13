JOHN DLUDLU: The pros and cons of US tariff shock
The exporter support desk, localisation and diversification efforts are welcome moves by the government
13 August 2025 - 05:00
The commencement of the 30% tariffs on SA exports to the US market is an opportunity and risk to the SA economy, but has also exposed glaring gaps in the country’s economic policymaking.
On August 7 the 30% tariff regime came into force. The tariffs, which make SA exports expensive for US consumers, had been deferred once, supposedly with US President Donald Trump hoping he would be offered an appeasement trade deal by Pretoria. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.