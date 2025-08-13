The CPI data is expected to provide insight into the Fed’s rate cut trajectory
The rules could be too tight to enable affordable lending in areas such as infrastructure
High court freezes dozens of bank accounts of Africa Founders Ventures
That others are withdrawing shows it’s an illegitimate talk shop, says DA leader
Stats SA says planned QLFS changes will refine — not replace — existing measures
Business Day Spotlight speaks to 10X Investments CEO Tobie van Heerden
Ukrainian army plays down developments as Ukrainian and Western war bloggers sound the alarm
His unbeaten 125 surpassed Faf du Plessis’s 119, scored against the West Indies a decade ago
Escape to Spier Spa, a luxury wellness destination that draws on the powers of the Cape floral kingdom.
CARTOON: Growth plan foul-up
GNU’s jobs and growth pledge in a shambles
SA in ICU and Ramaphosa is having a national monologue, says Steenhuisen
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: A matter of credibility
Policy uncertainty languishes in negative territory
Moody’s sees little reason to lift SA’s credit rating soon
