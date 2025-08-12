Opinion

CARTOON: National dialogue without foundations

12 August 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tuesday, August 12 2025
Tuesday, August 12 2025

EDITORIAL: When a national dialogue turns into a spat

Foundations believe the government’s role has effectively dwarfed that of citizens
Opinion
1 day ago

TOM EATON: National dialogue more like a factional diatribe

The only people who can lead a sit-down for SA have betrayed us so badly no-one can believe what they propose
Opinion
4 hours ago

SHAWN HAGEDORN: A national dialogue about perceptions or solutions?

ANC is protecting itself, but nothing stops other parts of  society from advocating for powerful solutions
Opinion
4 hours ago

Credibility of national dialogue dented further

Six legacy foundations have withdrawn from the process, which they says has been rushed, is led by the government and lacks resources
National
3 days ago

SA in ICU and Ramaphosa is having a national monologue, says Steenhuisen

That others are withdrawing shows it’s an illegitimate talk shop, says DA leader
Politics
21 hours ago
Thursday, August 7 2025
Thursday, August 7 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: When a national dialogue turns into a ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MARIANNE MERTEN: SA’s national security strategy ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PIKOLOMZI QABA: SA needs leaders who understand ...
Opinion
4.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: All eyes on Nedbank as earnings ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GAVIN RICH: Currie Cup is in dire need of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.